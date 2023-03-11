How Fionnuala Jay and Paul Kinsella are transforming unloved rooms

We all have that dream of opening a door in our home to a room that we never knew we had.
The one-room makeover series, on RTÉ Player, is short and snappy and focuses on repurposing second-hand finds.
Designer Paul, from Dublin, and presenter Fionnuala Jones (AKA Fionnuala Jay), originally from Cobh and now based in Dublin, meet four people who have fallen out of love with their spaces. “We use clever design to transform unloved rooms into dream spaces,” Fionnuala says.
We’re talking about the sort of zones many of us have: One episode focuses on a student bedroom in a busy family home, another on an attic space that serves as a workspace, storage area and chillout room.
“Paul and I had never met before we worked on this series. Now he’s my best mate!”
Prior to that, they had been renting in Castleknock and had been looking for somewhere to buy.
“We did want a relatively blank slate,” she says.
A favourite perch for Fionnuala — and for her cat Whiskey — is in the living room.
As for Fionnuala’s most memorable revamp on Relove My Space? “I probably shouldn’t say this, but there’s a bedroom transformation and the colour scheme was very me,” she says.
“I loved it so much I could see myself sleeping there — but the person who owns the bedroom would have objections to that I would imagine.”
He has always had a creative eye and a talent for finding a good bargain.
He has also made a name for himself for his inspirational DIY hacks.
“I would be quite safe with my colour choices but standardised and I like that calm serene vibe in my own home,” he says.
“One of my earliest and fondest memories is stripping the stairs with my mom. I loved being creative; I just had such an interest in it.
- Relove My Space is an RTÉ Player original series