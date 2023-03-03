Tullio Orlandi: ‘Your home should ooze your personality’

He's the go-to creative for big-ticket revamps. But ask interior designer Tullio Orlandi and he’ll tell you whether he’s transforming palatial bedrooms, or a communal zone at a homelessness service, and the brief and job satisfaction are no different.

Proportion is key — that and introducing a focal point, he says. “Have fun with scale and proportion. Play with the scale of all different aspects of the space, and mix different pieces of furniture to add interest.”

The Savoy Hotel.

His native Limerick city set the scene for two career highlights to date for Tullio.

First, when he designed the ground-floor area of The Savoy Hotel — “honestly a highlight of my career so far. I was shortlisted for an IDI [Institute of Designers in Ireland] award for the interior,” he says.

Tullio created the interior design look for The Savoy in Limerick.

The unveiling of the hotel’s new look led, in turn, to that second professional showreel moment for Tullio, as he was requested to give the five-star treatment to Oak Lodge.

In this space for the Simon Community, Tullio used the French Connection Camden three-seater teal sofa, DFS, €1,299, and vegan cow-print chairs, €419, www.dfs.ie. Picture: Mulcaire

Run by Mid West Simon Community, this Limerick centre provides emergency accommodation for 50 men who are experiencing homelessness.

“I got involved in the project when a good friend of mine, Jackie Leonard, asked me to assist her with choosing paint colours for the communal space there,” says Tullio. “After our first meeting, I knew it wasn’t just a paint job that was needed but a full overhaul.”

And a stunning makeover was duly delivered, Tullio having set to work with furniture retailer DFS and other local suppliers.

Tullio Orlandi in the space her revamped with DFS for the Simon Community. Picture: Mulcaire

“As a designer, I really believe that your space has a strong bearing on how you feel, so this project has been very important to me,” he says.

“Your home environment impacts your physical and mental health and has the ability to boost your mood and how you feel.”

Tullio's redesign for the Simon Community with DFS. Picture: Mulcaire

Just recently, Tullio designed the new premises in Carrigaline, Co Cork, for Aroi Asian Fusion, a multi-award-winning restaurant whose flagship is in Friary Street in Kilkenny.

“It first opened its doors in 2015 and most recently in Carrigaline,” he says. “After working with the restaurant on their ‘Loft’ space in Kilkenny I was asked to come onboard and design their new Cork location,” says Tullio.

“The main objective of the design was to bring a hint of Kilkenny to Carrigaline with a new twist to its interior. The restaurant is situated on the main street in what I can only describe as very deceiving building.

“From the front, it might not look like a largescale restaurant but once you enter the space it really opens up.”

Tullio's living room. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Q&A

Where is your happy space at home?

I adore my living room.

It’s an eclectic mix of furniture and treasured art and accessories with the main focus of the room around a Lola Donoghue [Galway visual artist] print which centres the room. It’s hung on a dark navy/grey custom bookcase.

Who do you share your home with?

I live alone.

Describe your interiors

My home really is an expression of my personality, it is a curated mix of everything I love and treasured pieces I have collected over the years. I really wanted my home to be an expression of myself so it took a lot of time to make sure I made the right decisions.

Best bargain ever for you?

A mustard accent chair from Sits, a sofa company which I have loved for as long as I can remember.

I had my eye on this chair for a client of mine a few years back, they decided not

to purchase and when the store told me they were selling off floor models I swooped in and purchased it.

Tullio's kitchen. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Biggest extravagance?

My Buster & Punch kitchen hardware — again, something I have loved again for many years so when I finally got the chance to design my kitchen I knew these were the handles I wanted. The smoked bronze colour tone against the black olive-green kitchen cabinetry still gets me!

Favourite chore?

If I’m honest, I actually love ironing — I think I might be one of the few who enjoys it, but I find it so therapeutic.

Some mellow music on a Sunday morning, getting those creases out of Egyptian cotton sheets — name something better!

Least favourite task?

Washing floors — it’s one thing I detest. In my bathroom, I have polished porcelain tiles (it’s yet to be renovated) and trying to get a streak-free finishes stresses me out. Half the time I’m on my hands and knees buffing the tiles after mopping.

Are you a DIY whizz?

I’m actually not, I once hung a wall-mounted table and the drill went through the wall slab so I try avoid DIY at all costs. I don’t think I have the patience for it.

Fridge must-have?

Pasta and parmesan cheese — it’s food I could live on for the rest of my days.

Do you like cooking and what’s your signature dish?

I love to cook. My father is Italian so we have always had Italian food in our house. I learned to cook from my mother and it was one of the greatest things she’s taught me.

My signature dish is penne arrabbiata — the spicier the better!

Ideal dinner-party guests?

Andy Warhol (I’ve always had a fascination with him but even more so after watching the Netflix documentary on his life, a genius!); Beyoncé (because she’s Beyoncé!); Julie Andrews (the child in me has always had an obsession with her ever since watching The Sound of Music; Prince Harry (to get the real truth); and Alexander McQueen (a great visionary).

The Savoy by Tullio Orlandi.

The best advice you got at home growing up?

Stay true to yourself and always be the best version of yourself.

Interiors advice you would like to give others?

Your interior is supposed to be an expression of yourself — don’t get caught up in a trend but instead find what you love and build around it.

A room in The George designed by Tullio.

What would your superpower be?

Time travel: I’ve always adored the ’80s and Studio 54 so to be able to experience that would be amazing.

The Savoy by Tullio Orlandi.

How do you unwind?

I love to walk our family dog; every Sunday I bring him on The Three Bridges walk in Limerick.

Key piece of advice for homeowners on a budget?

Trust your gut: It can be a bit daunting keeping up with the “in trends” and achieving the “perfection” you might see online so trust your decision and make sure it is true to you.

At the end of the day, you want your space to ooze your own personal style and personality.