Tullio Orlandi: ‘Your home should ooze your personality’

Proportion is key — that and introducing a focal point, he says. “Have fun with scale and proportion. Play with the scale of all different aspects of the space, and mix different pieces of furniture to add interest.”
First, when he designed the ground-floor area of The Savoy Hotel — “honestly a highlight of my career so far. I was shortlisted for an IDI [Institute of Designers in Ireland] award for the interior,” he says.
Run by Mid West Simon Community, this Limerick centre provides emergency accommodation for 50 men who are experiencing homelessness.
And a stunning makeover was duly delivered, Tullio having set to work with furniture retailer DFS and other local suppliers.
“As a designer, I really believe that your space has a strong bearing on how you feel, so this project has been very important to me,” he says.
“From the front, it might not look like a largescale restaurant but once you enter the space it really opens up.”
Andy Warhol (I’ve always had a fascination with him but even more so after watching the Netflix documentary on his life, a genius!); Beyoncé (because she’s Beyoncé!); Julie Andrews (the child in me has always had an obsession with her ever since watching The Sound of Music; Prince Harry (to get the real truth); and Alexander McQueen (a great visionary).
Time travel: I’ve always adored the ’80s and Studio 54 so to be able to experience that would be amazing.
- www.tulliodesign.com
- Instagram: @tullioorlandi
- www.midwestsimon.ie