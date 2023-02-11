Peter Dowdall: How to look after your garden patch on the planet

Helen Keller broke down barriers and achieved what must have been thought impossible in her earlier life, becoming the first deaf and blind student to achieve a bachelor of arts degree from Harvard University.
SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
Your home for the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the issues of Sustainability and Climate from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.
SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
Your home for the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the issues of Sustainability and Climate from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.
We need to rethink our view that gardens and the great outdoors are a place for us to create what we understand to be “pretty” spaces and instead we need to tend them exclusively as little patches where the tapestry can begin to repair itself.
For me, this is really an honour, to get to watch the natural world around us. The garden is a bit like where we humans interface with the natural tapestry, and one point which was raised once more at the seminar is that we depend on the rest of the tapestry more than it depends on us.
Read More
I’m only splitting hairs in a turn of phrase, of course, for this is the same message that Mary too is espousing, that we need to come over to that side of the fence and simply embrace the beauty of totally natural and native spaces.
- Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie