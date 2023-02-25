Filmmaker John Boorman's collection of art, diamonds and furniture on sale

The collection of Wicklow-based film director John Boorman — whose many credits include, , and — will be included at Sheppards three-day sale in Durrow next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (February 28, March 1 and 2).
Sheppards say the diverse group of works on offer in this large sale exhibit a lifetime emphasis on beauty and a keen eye for quality. Exceptional collectibles range from vernacular pine to period furniture and two and three-dimensional works of art.
The sale includes an assemblage of exceptional jewellery, diamonds and other stones from private collections including an eye-watering 15-carat yellow diamond with an estimate of €250,000-€350,000.
The selection of magnificent diamonds includes a number of brilliant-cut diamonds of over three carats each and a variety of rings.
There is an interesting collection of silver including a rare pair of Limerick serving spoons by Maurice Fitzgerald (€3,000-€5,000), a Cork silver sugar bowl by Daniel McCarthy (€1,500-€2,500) and a large, heavy silver soup ladle by the Cork maker Carden Terry (€2,500-€3,500). This section offers 73 lots in total.
An important Irish William IV side table heads up more than 300 lots of furniture. It is estimated at €10,000-€15,000. A large neo-classical marble chimneypiece is estimated at €8,000-€12,000 as is a George III breakfront library bookcase.
There are plate buckets, centre tables, chests of drawers, butlers trays, chairs, couches, nests of tables, bookcases, desks including an unusual 19th-century campaign brass-bound desk and mirrors in various woods and lacquers on offer. A 19th-century Killarney arbutus wood miniature cabinet depicts Ross Castle and Muckross Abbey on two-panel doors which open to a series of drawers.
An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak wristwatch is estimated at €30,000-€50,000. It heads up a selection of fine wristwatches at this sale.
A Pacata Hibernia from c1650, Ireland Appeased and Reduced or An Histoire of the Late Wars of Ireland, especially within the Province of Munster is estimated at €4,000-€6,000. Six bottles of 2001 Chateau Latour (€3,000-€4,000) might make this unhappy history easier to swallow.
There is something for every collector here. Among them is a Schoenau and Hoffmeister doll, c1909, with a jointed composition body and impressed with the maker's mark. It is estimated at €100-€150.
Viewing for this auction of 1,365 lots gets underway in Durrow today. Around 500 lots will be offered each day.