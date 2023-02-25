Filmmaker John Boorman's collection of art, diamonds and furniture on sale

The collection of Wicklow-based film director John Boorman — whose many credits include Point Blank, Deliverance, Excalibur and Hope and Glory — will be included at Sheppards three-day sale in Durrow next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (February 28, March 1 and 2).

Sheppards say the diverse group of works on offer in this large sale exhibit a lifetime emphasis on beauty and a keen eye for quality. Exceptional collectibles range from vernacular pine to period furniture and two and three-dimensional works of art.

A brilliant-cut yellow diamond of 15.93 carats at Sheppards.

The sale includes an assemblage of exceptional jewellery, diamonds and other stones from private collections including an eye-watering 15-carat yellow diamond with an estimate of €250,000-€350,000.

The selection of magnificent diamonds includes a number of brilliant-cut diamonds of over three carats each and a variety of rings.

Two Limerick bright cut spoons by Maurice Fitzgerald at Sheppards.

There is an interesting collection of silver including a rare pair of Limerick serving spoons by Maurice Fitzgerald (€3,000-€5,000), a Cork silver sugar bowl by Daniel McCarthy (€1,500-€2,500) and a large, heavy silver soup ladle by the Cork maker Carden Terry (€2,500-€3,500). This section offers 73 lots in total.

An Irish William IV side table at Sheppards.

An important Irish William IV side table heads up more than 300 lots of furniture. It is estimated at €10,000-€15,000. A large neo-classical marble chimneypiece is estimated at €8,000-€12,000 as is a George III breakfront library bookcase.

There are plate buckets, centre tables, chests of drawers, butlers trays, chairs, couches, nests of tables, bookcases, desks including an unusual 19th-century campaign brass-bound desk and mirrors in various woods and lacquers on offer. A 19th-century Killarney arbutus wood miniature cabinet depicts Ross Castle and Muckross Abbey on two-panel doors which open to a series of drawers.

An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak wristwatch is estimated at €30,000-€50,000. It heads up a selection of fine wristwatches at this sale.

A 17th century Dutch School portrait of a gentleman with a red hat at Sheppards.

A Pacata Hibernia from c1650, Ireland Appeased and Reduced or An Histoire of the Late Wars of Ireland, especially within the Province of Munster is estimated at €4,000-€6,000. Six bottles of 2001 Chateau Latour (€3,000-€4,000) might make this unhappy history easier to swallow.

There is something for every collector here. Among them is a Schoenau and Hoffmeister doll, c1909, with a jointed composition body and impressed with the maker's mark. It is estimated at €100-€150.

Viewing for this auction of 1,365 lots gets underway in Durrow today. Around 500 lots will be offered each day.