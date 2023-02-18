Bantry House dining table and Reynolds portrait in the frame

A dining table of the Irish Regency period from Bantry House and a portrait of Elizabeth Sheridan by Joshua Reynolds attracted considerable interest at Christie's in London last week. The portrait made £119,700 (€135,069) and the table made £69,300 (€78,198).

The five-pedestal table with four leaves was acquired by Richard White, first earl of Bantry (d. 1851) or his son, Viscount Berehaven, later second earl of Bantry (1800-1868), a noted and discriminating collector who travelled much of Europe.