Brighten up your interiors with these lights designed in Ireland

Irish designers have been telling tales in light for decades, and some of our best and brightest offer modern classics at a very reasonable spend. Before you drift into a lighting design shop swinging with branded or often nameless products from overseas, take a look at just a little of what our home-grown luminaries have on show for the same price point (possibly even better).
If your taste runs to Poulsen PH5 stacked dish styles, look up the torched copper and steel Cymbal line, developed with Architect Greg Tisdall, to wistfully inhabit the challenging voids of high ceilings. They are customisable into wonderful gliding groups for any stairwell, and the level of drop can be matched to your order. From €325,shanehollanddesign.com
If you like the look but want something a little closer to Earth, the Bog Oak disc light has the same exposed bulb, and replicates the ancient oak found preserved in peat in a ceramic dish with an organic, crackled textured surface. There’s some Celtic pull there in the millstone shape. Again, a very fair price for a 28cm diameter hand-made fitting, at €160, mullanlighting.com.
Sarah advises on how to handle a pert new or renovated shade when you first unpack and fit it. “Fabric lampshades are lightweight and require a gentle touch so it’s important that you always handle them by their internal metal fitting, otherwise known as the Gimble. This will help prevent any indentations where your fingers might dent and/or stain the fabric. Make sure those hands are sparkling clean before handling the goods.”
For more advice on cleaning your shade, Sarah offers a lesson at shadyandthelamp.ie.