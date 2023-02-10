How to cosy up your home if you're staying in for Valentine's

Apparently, Electric restaurant in Cork is banning tables for two on St Valentine’s Day, so no one is left out if they’re not in the throes of love.

Instead, it’s tables for four for a catch-up with another couple, or gathering buddies together for camaraderie, a glass of fizz and a bite, and a big hurrah for all the singletons currently besieged by newsfeeds with romantic notions.

But there’s also the comfortable option of staying put and marking the day with an intimate dinner à deux or making it a family celebration.

Get a reminder of a romantic holiday on a sunny beach with the Coconut & Hibiscus candle (€28) or diffuser (€36) from Labougie.com.

Nice and easy does it, though, as it falls on a weeknight this year and we’ll all have to be up for school in the morning.

To create a romantic atmosphere, Lucy Hagerty, owner of home fragrance studio La Bougie, says, “Candles, candles, candles: A space lit with candles in all different shapes and sizes is so romantic. Think about using tea lights in jam jars and glasses, and tall pillar candles interspersed with your favourite scented candles. While candlelight is romantic, overpowering synthetic scents are not. Now is not the time for cheap supermarket candles.”

According to Lucy, many men love a scented candle so she suggests her Mission Fig with its earthy undertones, which she says, “…will melt the heart of even the most hardened scented candle denier.”

The Little Lotus Roza combination of tablecloth, six pink lotus flower napkins, two pink glass candlesticks and candles, all packaged up in a gift box (€150 from www.tableinabox.ie).

But she also adds a word of caution. “Don’t be corny,” she says. “Valentine’s Day is not all about roses. Why not transport yourselves to a tropical paradise with our Coconut & Hibiscus fragrance and recreate those romantic moments on a previous holiday? Do not underestimate the power of fragrance to conjure up memories of happy, carefree times beside the ocean.”

When it comes to gifting for someone who loves their home, designer Sarah Louise Dunne, of Sarah Louise Interiors, likes a throw as it is “perfect for cosy evenings by the fire. Our favourites are from Andrew Martin that are 90% merino wool and 10% cashmere.”

Faux flowers to add to the table, framed prints, especially on-trend botanical themes, and luxury bed linen from the likes of White & Green are other items she suggests, but when it comes to interior styling, coffee table books are a must, she says.

“These make a very personal and thoughtful gift whether on photography, food and cookbooks, interiors and architecture, fashion, television and film, or on sports.”

But when it comes to creating a romantic and intimate space at home for Valentine’s or any time, she says, “install dimmer lights so you can instantly create the perfect environment for date night.

“Table lamps also help to add softness and calmness to a space.

For a floral gift that will last consider a framed botanical print (€160 at slouiseinteriors.com).

“Dedicate a room in the home that is your switch-off room with minimal clutter to create a more relaxed and calm environment, and the perfect space for a movie, cuddles on the couch and a glass of wine. If your home doesn’t allow for a dedicated room, then some smart or aesthetically pleasing storage solutions.”

Dolling up a table with your best tablescaping kit is a must, even if dinner comes via a pizza delivery. In fact, you can order in the whole shebang, if you like.

Patricia Shields, owner of Table in a Box, is in the business of selling complete tablescapes if you haven’t time to conjure up your own. But she also has tips so you don’t have to panic about your own efforts if you’re not feeling creative mid-week.

“Add red taper candles to your own sticks and a good tablecloth,” she says. “Reds and pinks are pretty and romantic and can be used throughout the year. Napkins and napkin rings elevate the table.”

She also advocates a white tablecloth which most of us probably have lurking in a drawer.

“A white cloth goes with everything,” she says. “Add in red candles and buy a mixed bunch of flowers, or pick something like eucalyptus from the garden and make it into a garland with some tealight holders. I like to sprinkle petals or some gold or silver stars from Dealz or Mr Price.”

But if you want a labour-free evening to relax with your pizza and true love, www.tableinabox.ie has six place settings in a variety of styles ready to go from €150, including a runner or tablecloth and six napkins and rings.