How to cosy up your home if you're staying in for Valentine's

Apparently, Electric restaurant in Cork is banning tables for two on St Valentine’s Day, so no one is left out if they’re not in the throes of love.
But there’s also the comfortable option of staying put and marking the day with an intimate dinner à deux or making it a family celebration.
According to Lucy, many men love a scented candle so she suggests her Mission Fig with its earthy undertones, which she says, “…will melt the heart of even the most hardened scented candle denier.”
“Table lamps also help to add softness and calmness to a space.
Patricia Shields, owner of Table in a Box, is in the business of selling complete tablescapes if you haven’t time to conjure up your own. But she also has tips so you don’t have to panic about your own efforts if you’re not feeling creative mid-week.