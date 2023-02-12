Peter Dowdall: 'Our gardens play a critical role in offsetting the effects of climate change' 

It possibly goes back to our agricultural roots and 800 years of oppression but we are obsessed with land ownership in this country and not only, owning it, but marking our territory with concrete walls, fences and hedges.

Now with so many yearning for a more connected community and more of a connection to the natural world, it's fitting, and important, that the title of this year's Garden and Landscape Designers Association (GLDA) 2023 Seminar is "Letting Nature In — Listening to the rhythm of nature and capturing its essence in the designed landscape".

The seminar will host four unique and thought-provoking speakers who will examine why we should be making space for nature in our gardens and the benefits of doing so. The speakers are Taina Suonio, Randal Plunkett of Dunsany Estate, Mary Reynolds and Barry Kavanagh, who will voice their thoughts on what gardens are now and what they should be in the future.

The event will focus on how a deeper understanding of the existing context in which a garden sits can influence our design choices and enable us to protect and enhance the richness of the existing ecosystem and biodiversity.

As designers, we should be mindful of what makes our landscapes distinctive and how we can emulate that spirit and atmosphere in the garden.

A meadow roof garden by Taina Suonio.

Gardens should have a sense of place and plans should be adapted so that the garden ties in with the surrounding environment.

As a result, everyone benefits, the gardener’s experience of that space will be enriched and so too local wildlife will love it as gardens, once more can become a safe place of refuge and food.

The view that the garden is purely for us humans is now outdated and crass. It can no longer be morally acceptable for gardens to be places where nature, already beset by huge challenges, is shunned in favour of human whims.

At a time when many of us are overwhelmed by the challenges we see all around us, letting nature into our gardens can fundamentally alter our lives for the better, enhancing our experience of our outdoor spaces.

Our own gardens play a critical role in offsetting the effects of climate change, playing host to beneficial wildlife and slowing the rate of species extinction.

Last year’s GLDA seminar focused on trees and the part they can play in addressing and mitigating climate change. The 2023 seminar will build on this by focusing on the important role gardens can play in deepening our understanding of nature and how we are dependent on the tapestry for the future health of the planet.

The Connected by Exante Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 designed by Taina Suonio. Picture: Stephen Studd

Taina Suonio is a Finnish, multiple award-winning RHS Chelsea Flower Show landscape designer, horticulturist, environmental, TV and radio presenter and researcher at the University of Helsinki.

Her recent international designs include the City of Vantaa Diversity Park Garden (Jinan, China, 2021), London’s Pantechnicon’s roof garden and indoor plant design (2020) and TT-Liquor-Bar Roof Garden (2019). At present, she is a member of a design team for a major roof garden in Japan.

Randal Plunkett is an award-winning Irish film director, writer and producer who inherited Dunsany Castle, County Meath from his father in 2011. Through his work in film, he became acutely aware of the threat to wild spaces and vowed to allow nature to flourish amongst the 300-year-old Oak and Ash trees on the Dunsany estate. He created a haven for nature by removing livestock from over 700 acres of farmland to establish the Dunsany Nature Reserve.

Over the last decade more and more lost species have returned to the site and Randal is currently working with prestigious institutions such as Trinity College and Dublin City University to study the long-term effects of this type of environmental restoration.

Mary Reynolds was the first Irish person to win gold at the Chelsea Flower Show and the youngest-ever to win at the time (2002), for her garden A Celtic Sanctuary.

Mary Reynolds was the first Irish person to win gold at the Chelsea Flower Show. She relaxes in her Celtic Sanctuary garden at Chelsea Flower Show, London, in 2002. Picture: Toby Melville/PA

She has gone on to design high-profile gardens where she stressed the importance of allowing nature to be the main feature. She now refers to herself as a "reformed designer" and her main focus is spreading the word about rewilding.

She is a bestselling author, occasional television presenter and founder of the global movement “We are the ARK”, a practical groundswell movement that shifts the environmental game in nature’s favour.

Mary believes the time for gardens as canvases for our creative pleasure is over. “It’s time to reimagine our work as gardeners, to become leaders in the race to save our beautiful planet, to save ourselves,” she says.

In 2016 Barry Kavanagh showcased the beauty of our native flora and wildflower meadows with his Bloom show garden Across Boundaries.

Eimear Farrell in Stolen Land: A Garden for Trocaire by designer Barry Kavanagh during Bord Bia Bloom at the Phoenix Park, Dublin, in 2019. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Barry is a graduate of the National Botanic Gardens and a teacher of horticultural practice and design at ETB Cavan/Monaghan. He founded Nature’s PATCH. Network to promote environmental awareness and nature-sensitive landscape design to community groups in Ireland’s hidden heartlands region.

At the heart of the PATCH ethos is the belief that the solution to climate change is the realisation that what we as the nation do today will affect what happens tomorrow.

The seminar will take place on February 25 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry, Dublin. See www.GLDA.ie.