Captain Cook's Pacific Island medal makes voyage to Galway

A 1772 Resolution and Adventure copper medal is among many treasures on offer at the Kilcolgan auction, writes Des O'Sullivan
Captain Cook's Pacific Island medal makes voyage to Galway
Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 04:10
Des O’Sullivan

A 1772 Resolution and Adventure copper medal presented by Captain James Cook to Pacific Islanders during his second voyage comes up at Aidan Foley's two-day online sale at Kilcolgan, Co Galway, tomorrow and Monday. 

This surprise lot demonstrates how anything can turn up at a provincial sale in Ireland. 

The 1772 Captain Cook medal at Aidan Foley's sale.
The 1772 Captain Cook medal at Aidan Foley's sale.

The navigator, cartographer and captain achieved the first known European contact with the eastern coast of Australia and the Hawaiian Islands and the first circumnavigation of New Zealand.

Among the lots are a pair of stamped armchairs by Howard of London, a pair of Qing Dynasty hoop-back Huanghuali ceremonial chairs, a cast-iron village pump, pencil sketches by Jack B. Yeats, oriental rugs, antique furniture and art by Arthur Maderson, Graham Knuttel, John Schwatschke and others. 

A pair of Howard of London armchairs at the auction in Kilcolgan, Co. Galway. 
A pair of Howard of London armchairs at the auction in Kilcolgan, Co. Galway. 

The auction is on view from 11am to 5pm in Kilcolgan today and the catalogue is online.

Read More

Beyond the pines: Cork furniture designer and restorer looks back

More in this section

Think pink and show your home some love this February Think pink and show your home some love this February
Camellia japonica / Japanese camellia Flower: Red, Pink and White Colors Garden Q&A: What flowers and shrubs can I prune in spring?
Fine Art: Magritte's dove of peace is an image for our times  Fine Art: Magritte's dove of peace is an image for our times 
#Home - Art and Antiques#Unwind#SustainabilityPlace: GalwayOrganisation: Aidan Foley auctions
<p>Architect Amanda Bone loves the connection with the outdoors at her own home. Pictures: Ruth Maria Murphy</p>

Home of the Year's Amanda Bone shows her living space and shares design secrets

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.288 s