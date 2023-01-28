Windfall for antique lovers following house sales in Cork 

More than 300 lots, contents from house sales in Douglas and near Bandon, will come under the hammer at Woodwards on Saturday, February 4.

There is a good selection of antique furniture including a set of eight Oriental dining chairs (€600-€800), a Victorian cylinder bureau (€600-€800), an inlaid display cabinet (€400-€600), a Regency sofa table (€400-€600) and Victorian and Georgian card tables at €300-€500 and €300-€400 respectively.