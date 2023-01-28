Windfall for antique lovers following house sales in Cork 

Wide selection of furniture at Woodwards auction with contents from house sales in Douglas and Bandon under the hammer
A set of eight Oriental dining chairs at Woodwards next Saturday.

Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 01:00
Des O’Sullivan

More than 300 lots, contents from house sales in Douglas and near Bandon, will come under the hammer at Woodwards on Saturday, February 4. 

There is a good selection of antique furniture including a set of eight Oriental dining chairs (€600-€800), a Victorian cylinder bureau (€600-€800), an inlaid display cabinet (€400-€600), a Regency sofa table (€400-€600) and Victorian and Georgian card tables at €300-€500 and €300-€400 respectively.

This inlaid display cabinet is at Woodwards.
A large Persian rug is estimated at €600-€800 and there is a selection of side tables, library tables and tea tables. 

The auction will feature a selection of porcelain from makers like Royal Doulton, Royal Worcester and Spode as well as some Waterford Crystal and art lots. 

The auction will be on view from this afternoon at Cook Street in Cork city centre. 

The online-only sale gets underway at 11am next Saturday.

<p>Ikea's Kallax shelving unit, white, 147cm x 147cm, €150.</p>

