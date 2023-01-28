Antiques: Donegal carpet among top lots at two-day auction 

Viewing for Sheppards Eden Hall two-day sale starts today. Des O'Sullivan has the inside track on what to expect
Antique Donegal carpets from the factory established by Scottish textile maker Andrew Morton in Killybegs in 1898, are prized by collectors.

Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 04:00
Des O’Sullivan

An attractive, almost square Donegal carpet on a blue ground is among the top lots at Sheppards' two-day auction next Tuesday and Wednesday (January 31/February 1). 

Measuring more than 12 feet on each side it is enclosed by a leaf-scroll border. Lot 654 is estimated at €3,000-€5,000.

This large Donegal carpet at Sheppards is estimated at €3,000-€5,000.

Antique Donegal carpets from the factory established by Scottish textile maker Andrew Morton in Killybegs in 1898, are prized by collectors. The first Donegal carpet with a Celtic design was made for the Department of Agriculture and Technical Instruction for their offices at the Cork Exhibition in 1902.

The sale of 642 lots — the entire contents of Eden Hall, Kilkenny and other clients — will be divided into three sessions, two on Tuesday and one on Wednesday. The most expensively estimated lot is a set of 10 Regency mahogany dining chairs with a panelled Greek key scroll crest. The estimate is €4,000-€6,000.

Two from a set of 10 Regency dining chairs at Sheppards.

The sale offers an impressive selection of antique furniture, art, oriental and European porcelain, silver, plate and collectibles. Estimates are from €50-€80 up.

A large 19th-century rococo brass fender with leaf scroll open work is estimated at €1,200-€1,800, as is a Regency painted and parcel gilt overmantel. 

A George III Cork glass finger bowl at Sheppards.

An Edwardian Chinese Chippendale open bookshelf is estimated at just €300-€500, a George III Cork glass finger bowl at €140-180, an 18th-century walnut lowboy at €1,400-€1,800, a set of six Chinese lacquered and parcel gilt panels at €400-€600, an 18th century cast-iron door knock at €200-€300, an oil on board of Padstow Harbour by Edwin Hayes (€1,500-€2,500) and an 18th-century brass-bound campaign chest at €1,500-€2,500.

Padstow Harbour by Edwin Hayes at Sheppards.

Early 20th-century lithographic prints after Botticelli, Raphael, Filippino Lippi, Fra Angelico, Jan van Eyck, Hans Memling and Pierre Mignard are estimated at €100-€150. There is a similar estimate on a print with Christ and Four Angels from the Book of Kells in a wooden box framed with glass and an early 20th-century portrait print of St Vincent de Paul.

Collectibles include a 19th-century toleware bath with armorial decoration (€300-€500), a pair of 18th-century Chinese bronze vases (€300-€500), a Georgian copper saucepan (€50-€80), a Wedgwood Jasperware jug (50-€80), an American Indian tribal drum (€200-€300), an African carved wooden mask (€100-€150) and a 19th-century officer's short sword (€80-€120).

The sale is on view in Durrow today, tomorrow and Monday from 10am to 5pm on each day.

