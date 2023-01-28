Antiques: Donegal carpet among top lots at two-day auction 

An attractive, almost square Donegal carpet on a blue ground is among the top lots at Sheppards' two-day auction next Tuesday and Wednesday (January 31/February 1).

Measuring more than 12 feet on each side it is enclosed by a leaf-scroll border. Lot 654 is estimated at €3,000-€5,000.

This large Donegal carpet at Sheppards is estimated at €3,000-€5,000.

Antique Donegal carpets from the factory established by Scottish textile maker Andrew Morton in Killybegs in 1898, are prized by collectors. The first Donegal carpet with a Celtic design was made for the Department of Agriculture and Technical Instruction for their offices at the Cork Exhibition in 1902.

The sale of 642 lots — the entire contents of Eden Hall, Kilkenny and other clients — will be divided into three sessions, two on Tuesday and one on Wednesday. The most expensively estimated lot is a set of 10 Regency mahogany dining chairs with a panelled Greek key scroll crest. The estimate is €4,000-€6,000.

Two from a set of 10 Regency dining chairs at Sheppards.

The sale offers an impressive selection of antique furniture, art, oriental and European porcelain, silver, plate and collectibles. Estimates are from €50-€80 up.

A large 19th-century rococo brass fender with leaf scroll open work is estimated at €1,200-€1,800, as is a Regency painted and parcel gilt overmantel.

A George III Cork glass finger bowl at Sheppards.

An Edwardian Chinese Chippendale open bookshelf is estimated at just €300-€500, a George III Cork glass finger bowl at €140-180, an 18th-century walnut lowboy at €1,400-€1,800, a set of six Chinese lacquered and parcel gilt panels at €400-€600, an 18th century cast-iron door knock at €200-€300, an oil on board of Padstow Harbour by Edwin Hayes (€1,500-€2,500) and an 18th-century brass-bound campaign chest at €1,500-€2,500.

Padstow Harbour by Edwin Hayes at Sheppards.

Early 20th-century lithographic prints after Botticelli, Raphael, Filippino Lippi, Fra Angelico, Jan van Eyck, Hans Memling and Pierre Mignard are estimated at €100-€150. There is a similar estimate on a print with Christ and Four Angels from the Book of Kells in a wooden box framed with glass and an early 20th-century portrait print of St Vincent de Paul.

Collectibles include a 19th-century toleware bath with armorial decoration (€300-€500), a pair of 18th-century Chinese bronze vases (€300-€500), a Georgian copper saucepan (€50-€80), a Wedgwood Jasperware jug (50-€80), an American Indian tribal drum (€200-€300), an African carved wooden mask (€100-€150) and a 19th-century officer's short sword (€80-€120).

The sale is on view in Durrow today, tomorrow and Monday from 10am to 5pm on each day.