I don't know if it's because of the recent cold snap, but I have noticed loads of birds around — and not just in my garden but everywhere.

Protecting birds and wildlife in our gardens and keeping them safe by giving them safe places to nest is critical, not just to their survival but also to the success of our gardens and farms and our very own survival.

There are plenty of bird feeders and nesting boxes available to buy but in the first instance, you can provide them with plenty of nature's best source of sustenance and energy in the form of berried plants such as cotoneaster, viburnums, pyracntha, ilex, callicarpa and skimmia to name a few.

A few well-positioned nest boxes or pouches will encourage them to take up residence in your garden and then, not only can you pat yourself on the back for helping the tapestry but you will also get to delight at their antics around the garden. They will also repay you by providing a constant source of pest control as they forage for grubs and bugs such as vine weevils, cutworms, slugs and snails.

When siting nest boxes, be careful to position them somewhere suitable. They won’t use them if they are too low and vulnerable to predators, nor should they be near food sources such as bird tables or feeders. Instead, put them somewhere above two or two-and-a-half metres in a quiet part of the garden.

Hedgehogs try to remain unnoticed and enjoy foraging amongst low growing plants which provide great cover for hiding insects. Picture: iStock

Hedgehogs too are garden guests that we should welcome. In fact, I should correctly say, that it is we who are the guests, for these spaces are their homes. Hedgehogs too will feed on beetles, caterpillars, slugs and snails and other undesirables, negating the need for any use of slug pellets.

Hedgehog houses are available to purchase but, once again, nature and our own gardens already provide the raw materials for such homes. Log piles, fallen branches, and even a heap of hedge trimmings can play host to these prickly friends.

Keeping the garden as pristine as the living room carpet isn’t actually good gardening practice. Better to let organic matter break down back into the garden and leave small piles of organic debris around the place to see Nature truly come to life.

Plants that will attract caterpillars, beetles and other insects will also, by extension attract hedgehogs who will want to feed on the insects. Wildflowers such as ox-eye daisy, field scabious and herbaceous geraniums are all good, as they also offer a certain amount of ground cover in which hedgehogs love to forage.

Deciduous hedges such as beech or field maple will provide shelter and food for many different species of wildlife and unlike solid walls or fences, hedges allow easy access between gardens for hedgehogs and they will collect the fallen leaves in the winter as they go about making their own hedgehog houses.

It’s vital — not just for hedgehogs but for all wildlife in the garden — that we are extremely careful as to what we put out in the gardens and put on our plants, in terms of pest control. Many slug pellets still contain metaldehyde, which is toxic, not just to birds and hedgehogs but also to domestic pets and us humans. If slug pellets are needed, then look for ones containing ferric phosphate instead, as this is harmless to garden wildlife.

There are many barrier products that you can use to deter slugs and snails and by deterring them but not killing them you have a double benefit. You will protect your plants whilst at the same time ensuring a healthy population of slugs and snails for the predators.

Pelletised sheep wool is available in garden centres and acts as a good barrier, and enhances the soil as it breaks down. There are several household products which can be used such as coffee grounds and eggshells. I have used crushed eggshells as a barrier and if I am being honest, I haven’t found them very effective, though they do benefit the soil as they break down.

Last year, I discovered the new Irish-made product, Nature Safe Slug & Snail Barrier. This is an organic barrier made from natural, crushed oyster shells. It protects plants by keeping the slugs away and is also rain resistant which can be a big problem with some of the other barrier products whether shop-bought or homemade.

I was delighted with the results last year and will be trying it again in my garden this year. I’ll keep you posted as to its efficacy, if not here, then keep an eye on my social pages and I will post updates.

