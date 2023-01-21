Yeats painting The Turf Cutter's Donkey takes centre stage 

There is nothing new about celebrity donkeys in Irish fiction. Long before Jenny, the Donkey from The Banshees of Inisherin stole the show at this year's Golden Globes in Hollywood, The Turf Cutter's Donkey was a favourite of generations of Irish children.

Written by Patricia Lynch (1898-1972) and first published in 1934, The Turf Cutter's Donkey came complete with lovingly evoked illustrations of the Irish landscape by Jack B Yeats. Lot 15 at Morgan O'Driscoll's sizzling online sale of Irish art which runs until January 30 is an illustration by Yeats of the Turf Cutter's Donkey which has never before been on the auction market.

The sale boasts no less than five watercolours by Yeats, three of them from the tale of mystery and adventure by Patricia Lynch. It follows the exploits of Seamus and Eileen, turf cutter's children from a whitewashed cottage befriended by a donkey who leads them into a series of extraordinary adventures.

How did you get there? He asked in amazement by Jack B Yeats at Morgan O'Driscoll.

Leading the three illustrations from the work is The Turf Cutter's Donkey, estimated at €15,000-€25,000. How did you get there? He asked in amazement is estimated at €5,000-€7,000 and Look at the Showdown by the Red Rock is estimated at €8,000-€12,000.

Other works by Yeats, The Derelict (1910) and The Pannier Market (1906) are estimated respectively at €10,000-€15,000 and €15,000-€25,000.

Two Pears (1977) by William Scott at Morgan O'Driscoll.

There will be much interest in Two Pears, a 1977 oil on canvas by William Scott estimated at €50,000-€70,000. Scott remains the most internationally celebrated Ulster painter of the 20th century and a work of this calibre is likely to generate significant competitive bidding.

Among the other artists with a strong following featured in this sale are Donald Teskey, John Shinnors, Hughie O'Donoghue, Mainie Jellett and James Arthur O'Connor.

The catalogue is online and viewing gets underway in Skibbereen on Thursday, January 26.

Meantime in New York, the centrepiece of Classic Week at Christie's is the auction on Wednesday, January 25, of the collection of the financier J E Safra. His pictures range from Dutch Golden Age still lives to Baroque portraits to Romantic landscapes spanning four centuries of excellence.

Still Life: Vase of Flowers by Grace Henry at Morgan O'Driscoll.

There are early northern paintings by masters such as Joos van Cleve, landscapes by Turner and 19th-century works by artists including Gustave Courbet. This is one of the most diverse assemblages of Old Master paintings in recent memory and the entire sale is to be offered without reserve.