Home: Perk up your kitchen with these iconic coffee makers

Consider the sensual ritual of coffee making, and a convivial debate surrounding the choice of brewing methods: There are a lip-licking variety of classic pots to form a small collection of manual makers.

As your palette develops, suit your device to your beans, grounds and shifting mood, from one lazy Sunday morning to another. Using an espresso-maker we extract that essential bean juice. Combined with hot water and steamed milk, espresso is the flavour-intense elixir to tailor dozens of varieties of barista-inclined coffee — no pods or violently expensive mechanics required. Let’s bring a little old-time showmanship to coaxing out the liquid gold.

Alessi 9090, Manico Forato version with Sapper's original handle design. Standard pots; €155- €250, eu.alessi.com.

The 9090 is a timeless bit of bellissima that marked Alessi’s return to kitchen products from a hiatus of almost half a century. With its signature, modernist flared base, it was the first coffee maker the company brought to market.

Delivered from the drawing board of German architect and industrial designer Richard Sapper in 1979 (1932-2015), the 9090 garnered the coveted Compasso d'Oro award and has all the flash and sculptural elegance typical to Alessi.

No one does it better in stainless steel tabletop dandies. No one.

Brewed in those rich Italian design credentials, the 9090 is a highly effective stovetop espresso maker, beautiful enough to guest at a dinner party for a little posturing on a heat-resistant support. The handle is connected to the water tank in intersecting elements, allowing it to be tilted on a hinge, and filled in one move.

Featuring a magnetic base, it’s perfect for induction hobs reactive to objects of 90mm and comes in one-cup up to 10-cup versions. Choose the Manico Forato version for Sapper’s original handle design in coral red from €175. Standard pots. €155-€250, alessi.com.

Daniel Debiasi and Federico Sandri's Collar for Stelton; €99.99, stelton.com.

I’m not sure if it’s the artisan Boho line of the Stelton Collar Espresso maker or the ancient angle of the pour, but it’s so on trend with that refined sophisticated late mid-century groove, we simply have to have a cup of what it’s offering.

Created by Italian design duo Daniel Debiasi and Federico Sandri , on the beloved “moka pot” platform, the Collar has a robust, pill-shaped steel body with a black Teflon coating, and a polished branch of rubber wood set at 45 degrees for a handle. An ancient Asian influence is clear.

The brewing method Stelton explains languidly as “steam pressed through the coffee filter and settled as a creamy, intense coffee in the upper chamber of the coffee maker.” Again, you can put this pot on your induction cooker — just use the supplied steel adaptor. €99.95.

To gift Collar for a spring/summer wedding, collaborate on an inky black suit, with Stelton’s matching Collar Coffee Grinder €99.95, and a couple of handle-free chalice-like Theo cups, €30 each; stelton.com .

Pebo variety siphon coffee maker by Bodum, from €159, bodum.com/ie.

Siphon brewing retains all its tense, mad professor excitement — a mesmerizing show-stopper for guests (assemble and deploy keeping your detached élan). Burbling by in tubes and glass beakers (really a simple twin-vessel, vapour-pressure reaction) the siphon method fountains and cascades the heated water repeatedly through lower and upper chambers via a funnel.

The result is a complex, clean-flavoured, delicious brew in four to six minutes. My choice to “tease the essential oils from the coffee grounds” is the trim, hourglass form of the Mocca, designed by Peter Bodum in 1956.

The company’s first product, the Mocca has been updated with a borosilicate glass jug and filter that won’t influence the taste plus a sustainable cork finish to the stem. It features a stainless-steel filter, so no papers or single-use pods disturb your consciousness.

The Mokka comes with its own tiny, integrated burner topped by standard lighter fluid, ideal if the power’s out, but a purely adult enterprise I would not let even my teen handle! Glass is glass, and Bodum supplies every replacement part to re-build their siphon machines. 1 litre Mokka €88.95, Pebo models with stands from €159, bodum.com .

Coffee for two with a classic Moka pot brew, €25-€62; classic Moka from €27, bialetti.com.

Regarded as a potent little symbol of Italian design pride, and littering the kitchen of every 20th-century student (we replaced the rubber seals as they perished in bedsitter cold), the Moka Express by Bialetti lives on. There are a number of clever variants, and two of my current favourites are the Moka Induction and the Express Mini.

An octagonal, pinch-waisted, double-boiler with perfect heat distribution, the Moka is an unfussed piece of kit for a coffee lover celebrating good grounds and water for a solid cup of Joe.

Invented by Alfonso Bialetti in 1933, the Moka remains the same in essentials, boasting a patented safety valve, a large range of colours in harlequins and solids, and a delightful cartoon of the Man with the Moustache goofing around on the body.

To use, you just unscrew the base of your Moka, fill it with room temperature water, place grounds in the funnel, replace the funnel, screw the two sections back tightly and place on your heat source. The familiar gurgle will tell you he’s ready to serve.

In recycled aluminium or stainless steel, these makers require just a rinse in hot water and a wipe-down with a cotton cloth (Bialetti actually advise against detergents). Use a “blank shot” of water to boil the Moka clean if you notice a build-up of scale, mould or oily residue. These little darlings can last decades, flung into your moving boxes throughout your life, even coming camping with you.

The Induction model takes everything you loved about Moka percolator and brings it to the induction stove. There is also an induction plate adaptor if you prefer to use an original Bialetti Moka pot without those slight stylistic changes.

The Express Mini is the bottom half of the Moka classic with two spouts blooming into two dedicated little decorative cups on a little diving board — a fascinating little gift for someone you love in a wide range of porcelain cup finishes. They are priced between €25 and €62 depending on the design from all Bialetti suppliers; classic Moka from €27, bialetti.com.

French Press by Yield, from €103, various online suppliers.

Finally, a bit of pressure, and a lovely glass vessel to take to your chair, the French Press by Yield based in the legendary glass district of San Francisco, offers beautiful colours in a heritage cafetiere pitcher in heat-proof borosilicate glass.

Make full-bodied standard coffee or even brew up your tea in Gallic style with a copper plunger. €103 from a number of online suppliers.

Close finisher? The Hay French Press, has a steel beret-like lid with a round resin knob — more cottage core than Parisian café, but equally attractive in turquoise or brown glass by a top Danish design brand. €73, suppliers include the finnishdesignshop.com.