Should we ever store our bottles of perfume in the bathroom? 

A fragrance influencer's TikTok video has gone viral, suggesting people are at risk of damaging their scents by incorrect storage
Should we ever store our bottles of perfume in the bathroom? 
Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 16:17
Katie Wright

A TikTok video has gone viral after an influencer highlighted a common error that fragrance fans might be making.

Emelia O’Toole, aka Professor Perfume (tiktok.com/@professorperfume), attracted more than 484,000 likes for the post, in which she says: “It’s come to my attention that nobody on TikTok or Pinterest knows the proper way to store perfume.”

STEAMY ATMOSPHERE

“If you keep your perfume in the bathroom, when you shower, all of the steam, all of the constant temperature fluctuations, are going to spoil your perfume a lot faster than if you store them correctly.”

The post received more than 5.2m views, with many users complaining that their fragrance bottles are so pretty (and expensive) that they want to display them proudly, while others are sceptical about the claim.

So, should we be following her advice? Is it really a bad idea to keep your beloved Chanel No 5 or Dior Sauvage in the bathroom?

“Yes, it is,” says Nicola Pozzani, creative director of fragrance brand The Merchant of Venice (themerchantofvenice.com). “Heat and light are perfume’s worst enemies, hence keep them away from the bathroom if you shower or bathe in it — and your bathroom window.”

The problem with heat is that it affects the top notes of a perfume; the ones that you smell for the first five to 15 minutes after spritzing.

“Top notes may grow sharper, more sour, less familiar, or even undetectable with too much heat exposure,” says Steve Thompson, fragrance expert at The Fragrance Shop (thefragranceshop.co.uk).

“Exposure to hot temperatures can also cause perfume to develop a musty smell.”

At the other end of the spectrum, cold temperatures can impact the longevity, he explains: “If a perfume is kept too cold for too long, the scent doesn’t project as far for as long, so you might find yourself spraying yourself more often to keep up a lasting scent.”

Plus, the fluctuating temperatures typical of a bathroom, can cause issues for eau de toilettes and parfums.

“If a fragrance is stored in a place where the temperature changes a lot, this can cause the fragrance to sweat, with condensation getting into the fragrance and causing unwanted chemical reactions to occur,” Thompson says.

“This can result in your favourite scent being ruined.”

CITRUS SUSCEPTIBILITY

Some fragrances are more susceptible than others, Pozzani says: “You will most likely notice it on a citrus, light fragrance, which may soon not smell as sparkling and zesty as you remembered. Citrus ingredients are the most fragile.”

So, what’s the best way to store perfume if not in the bathroom? “You’re better off storing them in a cool, dark place, such as a drawer away from direct sunlight, as this preserves your fragrance for longer,” says Thompson.

And you might want to pop them in the fridge at the height of summer, he adds: “Whilst you don’t have to go to this extreme to keep your fragrances fresh, you can do it when your usual room temperature is too high.” Especially if you’re a fan of light, citrusy scents: “Storing these fragrances in the fridge can actually extend their power by keeping them more stable.”

Read More

Home Q&A: How do I install a stylish ensuite in a tiny space? 

More in this section

Snowdrops, Galanthus nivalis spring garden flowers Five white plants to brighten up your garden in winter
Room To Improve review: ‘I'll move there if Dermot Bannon designs our house’ Room To Improve review: ‘I'll move there if Dermot Bannon designs our house’
Home of the Year winner shares secrets to revamping your rooms with pre-loved gems  Home of the Year winner shares secrets to revamping your rooms with pre-loved gems 
#Home - Interiors#Unwind
<p>Pantone Colour of the Year 2023 (Graham &amp; Brown/PA)</p>

How to style Pantone’s 2023 Colour of the Year: Viva Magenta

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.256 s