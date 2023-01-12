Best seat in the house: How to choose a loo for your home 

The loo: The most important seating in the house, used up to eight times by every family member. That’s approaching 3,000 whooshes a year, and at 5-13 litres per flush — as much as 30% of the total water used in the household.

How much serious thought do we put into getting its hydro-mechanics, aesthetics and comfort right? Heads-up: you don’t have to take the cheapest on offer with your suite.

SCALE AND DESIGN

There are three basic choices in toilet design with some subtle variants. Each has different spatial and maintenance demands. The first is the traditional toilet with the pan and cistern separated to enhance the essential physics of gravity. Going mid-way or truly high with an ornamental cistern and hardware, these fall into the genre of traditional art deco heritage bathrooms.

Second are close-coupled toilets — modern standard with the cistern sitting on the rear of the bowl, or presented as one piece in a neat ergonomic design. With a taller, flatter cistern, these are exceptional space savers in a family bathroom and cloakroom.

Then there’s the concealed cistern, the top choice for a minimalist bathroom with a cantilevered bowl, mounted on the wall, free of a supporting pedestal, and held up by an invisible flush frame.

Traditional ceramic high cistern with chrome hardware by English maker Catchpole & Rye, also available in a range of metals including Verdigris and Weathered Brass, catchpoleandrye.com.

The cistern can be enclosed in a false wall, a skinny decorative plinth, or a furniture-style storage unit (these are termed back-to-wall). There are a few completely “tank-less” or “in-tank” models, first pioneered by Roca, which keep water in the body of the bowl, circulating it in an upward rush into the bowl when flushed.

Properly installed to a dedicated frame, even in a stud wall a wall-hung bowl can support 200kg. Any flush mechanism needs to be easily accessible to fix/replace/clean. Look for a design without visible screws — a stuttering ruin for a crisp, airy finish.

In flush plates, the action under the fingers is generally a soft pneumatic or a highly reactive sensor. The actuation force refers to how hard you must press the control for a full or half-flush. Always choose a dual-flush toilet.

BOWLED OVER

One of the most important advances outside of water savings in toilet design, the rimless bowl offers a powerful, vortex flush action that not only saves water but cleans the entire surface of the toilet more completely, cutting down on lingering unmentionables.

It should not splash water on flushing above where the germ-gathering rim would once have been — if it does, the cistern design or mechanics are faulty. Added to this are the latest anti-bacterial surface treatments taking over the market, which should deal with up to 99.9% of bacterial growth according to Villeroy & Boch.

The firm also offers increasingly popular stain-repelling porcelain CeramicPlus, where drops surface immediately flow together to form water beads and run off with the dirt and limescale dissolved in them. Clever porcelain doesn’t preclude hygienic, everyday cleans, but it’s likely to improve the way waste slides down to the water to be whisked away.

A close coupled toilet or back to the wall model, can be classically tailored too. Heritage Blenheim from €519, bathshack.com.

The shape of your bowl is not simply an aesthetic choice. An elongated bowl provides around 3cm more room for the backside, but for a very tight floor plan or corner position, choose a short-projection toilet with a rounder profile. For square bowls, take a seated dangle on that angle before you buy.

Tighter corners can spell an awkward clean — soft shapes will trap less dirt. If you or a member of your family are aged or live with a disability, have a word with your occupational therapist or the continence adviser of your nearest hospital for advice. A raised model (480mm to the top of the seat) could make all the difference when you experience back or even knee problems.

SMART LOOS

If you long for the whole Japanese spa experience, tapped out on your phone and delivered by invisible hands to all your intimate areas, there are multiple choices from heated seats to “soft lady washes”, bubble washes, child-clean, energetic whirl-sprays, massage and pampering dryers removing the need for paper or wipes.

Most of the smarts are delivered through the seat not the entire toilet housing, so you can retrofit indulgent performance without replacing the entire loo. In a whole loo unit, look out for tankless models without a cistern.

The features are largely automation of the function of a manual bidet, so if you like a completely fresh, flowery feeling after every visit, this luxuriant addition to your bathroom life might be worth it.

Smart shower toilets can outstrip the cost of a full bathroom suite. Geberit AquaClean Tuma Shower Soft Close from €2,500, multiple suppliers.

Off-setting the price of top-brand toilet paper, the manufacturers of showers and smart toilets claim they are a softer touch to your wallet and the planet. Mind you, if you can put up €2,500 for a Geberit AquaClean Tuma Shower Soft Close Toilet Seat, I don’t think the actual price of a four-pack of Andrex is likely a consideration in your life.

Prices start in the area of €800 for a full toilet with an integrated spout that rises into the back of the bowl for a warm water wash completed with a buffeting air-dry. A smaller-than-usual opening in the seat is completely covered by your rear to seal splashes.

Sophia rimless, fully shrouded, €525, multiple suppliers.

Top models like the Roca In-Wash Inspira Smart WC BTW close-coupled with remote control and self-cleaning nozzle include deodorisers, automatic closing, night lights, user-detection, and adjustable spray positions and temperatures (seat and water) to hit the target squarely on.

Around €2,900, multiple suppliers. Ensure you let your plumber and electrician know you are installing a super loo, as it will require an appropriate, bathroom-safe, powerpoint. A cheap alternative? Look into douche or bidet showers to use with your standard loo, from €120.

PLACEMENT PLAN