Going Dutch: Johannes Vermeer’s largest-ever retrospective

THIS is the year for Vermeer. Excitement is building in advance of the opening on February 10 of the Rijksmuseum exhibition in Amsterdam which has been bolstered by loans from the US, Europe and Japan to become the largest Vermeer show ever.

At least 27 out of his very small oeuvre of around three dozen paintings loaned from the most prestigious museums in the world will be on display.

Among the highlights is Lady Writing a Letter with Her Maid c1670 from the collection of Ireland's National Gallery.

In an extraordinary gesture the Frick Collection in New York has lent all three of its Vermeer masterpieces, The Girl Interrupted at Her Music, Officer and Laughing Girl and Mistress and Maid.

Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring, 1664-67, Mauritshuis, The Hague.

Other highlights include The Girl with a Pearl Earring from the Mauritshuis in The Hague, The Geographer from the Stadel Museum, Frankfurt and Woman Holding a Balance from the National Gallery of Art in Washington.

Another Vermeer from the Washington museum, Girl with a Flute, is the source of the sort of gleeful controversy that always dogs the art world. The National Gallery of Art in Washington announced recently that after long and careful scientific study it had decided that this painting was not by Vermeer and most likely by a pupil or apprentice.

Johannes Vermeer's View of Houses in Delft, known as The Little Street, Rijksmuseum Amsterdam.

The director of the Rijksmuseum Taco Dibbits said that their view is more inclusive and they had decided the work should be in the show. Dibbits said there were questions about the authenticity of other works too and that their analysis showed that Vermeer was an artist who experimented and took different artistic routes.

Last year the Rijksmuseum announced that advanced scientific studies into one of its own Vermeers, The Milkmaid, yielded several startling discoveries. Two objects in the world famous canvas, a jug holder and a fire basket, had been painted over by the artist.

Analysis revealed an underpainting and offered insights into the processes of Johannes Vermeer as he sought to capture the tranquility for which his work is famous.

Officer and Laughing Girl, The Frick Collection, New York. Picture: Joseph Coscia

This is the first time that the Rijksmuseum, the National Museum of The Netherlands, has dedicated a retrospective to the 17th-century master. It will run until June 4.