Garden Q&A: Why hasn't my magnolia tree flowered? 

QUESTION

I hope you can help: I have a mature, 15ft magnolia tree.

I planted it two years ago, but it hasn’t flowered, has very few leaves, and looks quite sickly.

Is it advisable to feed it and if so, what do you recommend?

ANSWER

Depending on the variety, some magnolias will need to be 15 or more years old before they will flower.

Though yours is a mature specimen, it was only planted two years ago and so, the first word that comes to mind is the gardeners' favourite: patience.

That said, I would suggest a feed to help it establish itself.

Any well-rotten, organic matter such as seaweed, farmyard manure or your own homemade compost will help.

Magnolia trees do like slightly acidic soil so try to make sure that whatever you add has a low pH.

A good organic tomato food or sulphate of potash applied around the roots during late summer and autumn will help to promote flowers for the following spring.

Also, they don’t like to face east or south and if this is the case then that could explain why it is not thriving.