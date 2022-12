Cork artist Cora Murphy is about to celebrate her first Christmas at 42 Douglas Street.

Naturally, the pre-1900 building she’s in the process of revamping as her home and studio is filled with seasonal aromas and greenery.

“The halls are decked with holly, and eucalyptus abounds as you climb the stairs to the first floor of the soon-to-be-restored home of Cora & Co,” says the landscape painter.

Cora purchased the property earlier this year and opened its doors to the public during the jazz weekend.

Cora Murphy's studio at 42 Douglas Street, Cork. Picture: Celeste Burdon

“It used to be a shop, owned by a great woman called Mary Lynch, who lived above the business with her family,” she says.

As we speak, Cora is hosting her own festive pop-up shop there and this was also the last weekend to catch Threshold — an exhibition of 10 large landscape paintings by the artist. “You must visit the living room!” adds Cora.

“It’s a celebration of the house and full of hope for the future on one of the City’s loveliest streets.”

Cinnamon the cat with a box of Cora's cards. Picture: Éadaoin Ryan

Because, of course, Cora opened Threshold at Number 42 specifically to celebrate the house and space itself. A Carlow native-turned Corkonian, Cora lives in Blackpool and has worked till now from her studio in Henry Street.

After many years of struggling to find a home and workspace in the city, she bought the Douglas Street building in May. “I am so relieved to have found my home in Cork,” she says.

“As is well documented, finding secure, permanent housing and workspace is beyond challenging — it is terrifying. I was increasingly worried about it as I was getting older.

“I was sure I would have to leave town and start again somewhere very remote.”

Hugh Wallace, Cora Murphy and David O'Brien during the opening. Picture: Celeste Burdon

Buying in Douglas Street and now setting about the property’s restoration feels “guided”, adds Cora. “I am so happy to be here. It really is a village in the heart of the city and my neighbours have been incredibly welcoming and kind,” she says.

Cora had previously worked in corporate consultancy in London and becoming an artist almost two decades ago was, she says, “a complete accident”.

“I was living on this idyllic island in New Zealand, house-sitting, in 2004. I hadn’t painted since I was a child, but suddenly, I found it was this language in which I could express myself,” she says.