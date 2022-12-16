Home: How to stay organised during the festive season

Twixmas: The twilight days between Christmas and New Year when you’re not quite sure of the day of the week, and life consists of late-night bingeing on films, followed by lazy lie-ins and all-day pyjama-wearing while gorging on cheese and mince pies.

Amid a sea of gifts and the detritus that comes with having everyone at home, you might want to take an hour or two to get straight.

Professional tidy-upper Sarah Reynolds, owner of Organised Chaos, tackles one of the obvious problems — toys — and suggests having some open baskets to hand.

“The baskets will look well with the living room décor,” she says, “while being large and open to allow the kids to drop the toys in there easily for a quick tidy up. Don’t worry that it’s not perfect, at least it’s tidy.”

She also cites technology — phones, consoles and tablets — which are likely to feature large in gift giving.

“Make sure you tidy away all the cardboard, manuals and wires that come with these items and often get strewn around once opened,” Sarah says.

“You do not need the boxes. If you absolutely have to keep them, get a large watertight storage box for these boxes and place it in the attic or shed with a label so you know exactly where they are, that they’re protected and, best of all, that they’re not taking up space in your home.”

Sorting out tablewares this week means you're organised for guests dropping by over the holidays. (plates from €4, placemats from €5, at Sostrene Grene).

Next week, excavating yourself out of pyjamas and hitting the shower before visitors arrive can be totally relaxed with advice from Vera Keohane, decluttering consultant at Enjoy Your Home, who suggests taking time now to prep your space for entertaining and to make room for gifts.

“Put your glasses and dishes through the dishwasher and get rid of chipped ones,” she says. “Get your ice made and have lemons and limes ready. Get a spare box and put it under the stairs or have an empty cupboard and store things you’ve bought for Christmas so everything is in the same place.

Take an hour this weekend to get glassware out of the display cabinet and run it through the dishwasher, disposing of anything with chips. (wine glasses, from €12 for a pair, at www.oxendales.ie).

"Clear your kitchen surface so you have room for cooking, and store big kitchen items like roasting dishes in the utility room. Reduce the clutter especially in the utility room where things could be moved into the shed.”

When it comes to removing the decorations, “Do it in one go,” she says. “Put time aside and ask for help. Keep your lights tangle-free for next year by winding them round a piece of cardboard. Beware of bauble boxes unless you have the original packing as they can be too small. Wrap in bubble wrap instead.

"A suit bag is a great place to store wrapping paper, tape and ribbons. Keep original boxes for wreaths, garlands and the crib. Wash and put away stockings, themed tea towels and aprons. Put like with like so there’s order in your storage.”

But most important of all, according to Vera, is taking a break. “Even if it’s just one day to create that boundary where you say no and do whatever you want to do whether it’s read a book, walk with friends, or a day with the kids,” she explains.

“Tidying and organising the house can be done every day all year. Perfection doesn’t exist, and putting that pressure on yourself at a time of year that can already be quite stressful is not necessary.”

Take a moment to clear the kitchen window cill and place a candle there to light when stress takes a hold from the demands of the season. (Brass Moon candlestick holder, €36.71, from www.rocketstgeorge.co.uk ).

Karen Fagan from The Declutter Stylist, cites good organisation before more stuff arrives for Christmas.

“Get rid of broken toys or donate to charity,” she says. “This will free up space for the new arrivals on the 25th. Ask yourself, do you have storage for the new additions?”

But she’s also mindful that it’s not just children’s belongings filling up the house.

The trend for putting up decorations in stages can be applied to their removal too by thinning them out between Christmas and New Year, leaving just the tree til January. (tree from €50 at Homesense)

“Go to your wardrobe and get rid of any unused winter coats, boots and shoes,” she says. “If you haven’t worn some items, donate and make some space in your wardrobe. Donate or recycle any broken decorations or faulty lights or items that simply don’t suit your taste or home anymore.

"Each day gradually put decorations in storage, only leaving your Christmas tree to the last to be done after New Year’s Day. Sort decorations room by room when storing away, labelling boxes. By doing this it will make life is so much easier when Christmas 2023 arrives.”