Antiques: Rugs, jewels and Yeats paintings round off busy festive auction season 

A weathered leather couch and club chair at right angles to a blazing fire, a Victorian giltwood mirror and a carved mahogany framed ottoman combine to make an enviably comfortable image on the catalogue cover for the James Adam's timed At Home auction next Monday (December 19).

The scene was set in the elegant surroundings of the St.Stephen's Green Club where the decorated Georgian fireplace and Christmas tree added a seasonal touch of cheer.

Here's the thing. There is no reason why this ghost of Christmas past cannot be turned into the ghost of your Christmas future because with the exception of the fireplace all these lots are in the sale. The two-seater button-backed brown leather couch and matching armchair are estimated at €1,600-€2,000, the mirror at €500-€700 and the ottoman at €400-€600.

A two seater Chesterfield couch from Adam's At Home sale next Monday.

The most expensively estimated furniture lot is 441, a 19th-century neo-Grecian maple and rosewood inlaid centre table (€3,000-€5,000) and there is a good collection of overmantel mirrors. Among the more unusual offerings are two Afghan war rugs woven with tanks and war apparatus, each estimated at €200-€300, based on the invasion of Afghanistan by the Soviet Union.

There is also a rare George I walnut combination piece with knee-hole desk on one side and a chest of drawers on the other (€1,000-€2,000).

A 19th-century neo-Grecian centre table at Adam's.

The first 156 lots are made up of jewellery and watches headed by an Italian 18-carat gold necklace and bracelet (€3,200-€3,800). There is no shortage of gift items like a Pasha razor and barber brush by Cartier.

The top art lot is an oil by Joseph Horler (1809-1887) of Criccieth Castle in North Wales (€3,000-€5,000).

A woven Afghan war rug at Adam's.

As if all this was not enough Adams will hold a fine wine and spirit auction tomorrow. The catalogues for both sales are online and they are now on view in Dublin.

These auctions will round off a very busy run-up to Christmas. An original copy of the Irish Proclamation made a hammer price of €170,000 at Fonsie Mealy last week. A pocket seal belonging to Michael Collins made €4,800, a shillelagh which belonged to Collins by repute made €4,000 and his accounts for the Treaty Negotiations made €3,200 at the same auction.

A Victorian giltwood mirror at James Adam.

The James Adam's sale of important Irish art was headed by The Sick Bed by Jack B Yeats (€160,000 at hammer) and Connemara Hills by Paul Henry which made €92,000 at hammer over a top estimate of €60,000. A pair of Edwardian satinwood bookcases made €8,000 on the hammer at Sheppards. A platinum D colour diamond ring of 2.02 carats made a hammer price of €36,000 at the same sale.