Jennifer Sheahan: How to decorate small spaces at Christmas 

I love Christmas! But I am definitely not the person to advise you on refined, restrained or elegant Christmas decor.

I like colour, tinsel, and Mariah Carey, and I have yet to encounter such a state of mind as “too many fairy lights”.

Bring on the joy, the gaudy baubles, the lollipop-stick tree-topper made by your five-year-old, and the glitter you’ll be cleaning up for years to come.

Jen Sheahan's flat-pack tree. Picture: Moya Nolan

You certainly will not hear me telling you to hold back on the food and booze, nor will I be telling you to do anything as awful as “work it off in the gym” come January.

I stand with Elf, and I am buzzing for our first full-blown Christmas since 2019.

Of course, my excessive attitude towards this seasonal holiday is met with a dose of reality when I realise that all the decorations I want cannot fit in my tiny house.

But I don’t let that stop me, and nor should you.

All you have to do is consider how to decorate in a way that won’t require too much storage for the other 11 months of the year. Here’s how I do it.

FLAT PACK

Central to decorations, of course, is the Christmas tree. I have nowhere to put a Christmas tree.

I have considered putting one outside, but actually, I tend to use my outdoor space a lot in winter and I don’t want to give it up.

Jen Sheahan's 'Christmas tree'. Photograph Moya Nolan

So I have opted for a flat Christmas tree. I bought some lengths of faux pine branches (you could also use fairy lights, green tinsel, or anything similar that tickles your fancy) and I attach them in a widening zig-zag pattern to the column between my sliding doors using sticky Command hooks (vikingdirect.ie). Voila, a Christmas tree that takes up zero space.

Most of my decorations, for Christmas and for Halloween, also fold away flat.

I hang lengths of garland and tinsel from my ceiling and windows, and I swap my existing artwork with Christmas-themed prints and wall hangings. Check out Nettle and Ivy (nettleandivy.ie) and Not Knot Studio (etsy.com/shop/notknotstudio/) for lovely Christmas-themed art.

I do have a box of baubles which is the one thing that doesn’t pack away flat, but it’s a small box.

I hang these from the ceiling of my hallway to create a little winter wonderland walkthrough (that my dog cannot knock down no matter how hard he tries).

If you’re in any way artistic, dry-wipe chalk markers are brilliant for drawing festive murals on your windows, which of course take up no space at all.

PERISHABLES

The next thing I do is decorate with food.

Food, of course, is made to be eaten and so does not require storage between Christmases.

I fill clear jars with cookies, I hang candy canes everywhere, I adorn the table with a gingerbread house, and I buy those delightful Lindt Santas and reindeer and put them all over the place.

Use dry-wipe chalk markers to draw festive murals on windows.

This strategy won’t work with every household, but if you have little hands who can’t resist chocolate (or you just don’t like it yourself), you could try swapping my sugary edibles for plants.

Poinsettias, collected branches and twigs, holly and ivy, lengths of pine; all of these can be used to decorate in abundance, and you can put them in the brown bin or compost once the holidays are over.

GIFTABLES

A wonderful way to force you to do your Christmas shopping early is to use presents as decorations.

Get creative with your wrapping and pop presents all around your home as decorations that will disappear to other homes on Christmas Day.

You can also use Christmas crackers, or even just wrap some empty boxes that you can recycle in the new year. Or just stick bows on your regular household items and call it a day.

LIGHTING

Have I said I love fairy lights?

I love fairy lights. I like a lot of them, everywhere. In my view, fairy lights don’t even need to be stored; they can stay up all year round.

But luckily they pack away without taking much space (and spend the rest of the year being tangled into knots by household pixies, apparently).

I like warm white fairy lights, but I also love coloured lights and lights with tinsel and Santa-shaped lights, and really any lights at all. You can also swap your regular bulbs for Christmas-coloured lights.

And finally, one of my favourite tricks for decorations that take up no space is to use a projector.

Holiday projectors can turn a bare wall into a beautiful wintry dreamscape of falling snow, reindeer in flight, festive greetings, and waving Santas. Opt for LED lights and projectors to save on energy costs.

Q&A

Could you please let me know where your stair carpet came from? Is it a local supplier or a special order?

I have a stair runner that was made by For Floors in Dun Laoghaire in Dublin. It is made from the carpet that runs through my upstairs, with the addition of taped binding at the edges, because I wanted to add a pop of colour. Stair runners are a great way to protect your stairs from scuffs and scratches, to stop noisy clattering up and down steps, and to add cosiness and elegance to your hallway. Mine was custom-made but you can also buy ready-made stair runners.