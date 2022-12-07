Garden Q&A: What's the best plant to add to my hedgerow?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions 
Garden Q&A: What's the best plant to add to my hedgerow?
Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 16:51
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

I've read a past article in this newspaper with regard to mixed hedgerows in the countryside. 

I like the sound of the mixed beech and holly. 

Is there another variety I could add to this? I don't want anything high — two metres tall is what I would be aiming for. 

I will be adding trees around the site in groups of three or five. Maybe I could add the odd tree onto the hedgerow?

ANSWER

One important thing to remember when planting a mixed species hedge is to include plants of a similar growth rate so nothing out-competes another. 

Fuchsia flowers. Picture: iStock
Fuchsia flowers. Picture: iStock

Bearing that in mind, you could add a splash of flower colour to the mix by including some Fuchsia riccartonii or even some whitethorn, Crataegus monogyna.

As regards their eventual height, that will be determined by your maintenance and pruning to the desired height more so than by your choice of species.

Absolutely, I would advise planting some trees in amongst the hedgerow. 

This will help it to look more naturally occurring and will sustain a broader range of biodiversity. 

Your choice will be determined by your conditions such as exposure, aspect and soil type but look at trees such as birch, alder, elm, willow, mountain ash and hawthorn which will all look well.

 

