Gift buying: Must-visit craft fairs for quality, locally sourced treats 

It's the shopping season and pressure is on us to find the perfect gifts for friends and family.

As we’ve all become more intimate with our homes over the last three years, how about giving gifts which are of practical value and look good too?

We’re awash with craft fairs over the coming weeks, where we can opt for gifts made locally in small quantities, and often using locally sourced materials, meaning shoppers are helping keep craft skills alive and a craft-maker in business.

Cork-based woodworker Pat Murphy of CK53 Design has crafted a trio of star-shaped tealight holders for a subtle Christmas theme, but also a gift to last all year round. Available at the Glucksman Craft + Design Fair (€25).

CRAFT + DESIGN FAIR

Next weekend, Cork’s Glucksman gallery hosts its annual Craft + Design Fair. It’s indoors so no contending with trying to hold an umbrella while rummaging for your wallet.

Where

University College Cork, Western Road, Cork. T12 V1WH

Dates and times

1-7pm, Friday November 11; 10am-6pm, Saturday 12; 11am-5pm, Sunday 13

Goodies to tempt

Over 50 stands with textiles, jewellery, prints, ceramics, stationery, furniture, glass and woodturning.

Cork-based Ceramifique is selling its eye-catching homewares at the Glucksman Craft + Design Fair, including hanging plant pots (€52), essential oil burners (€40) and statuesque candle holders (€48).

“The work on sale is aimed at a wide range of budgets and provides a wonderful way to buy and give Irish this Christmas,” says Mathilde Corbineau, the Gluckman’s retail manager.

“From €5 you could go home with beautiful handmade soaps from Jeneric Crafts or a bespoke Christmas decoration from Jars of Clay Ceramics and Mr Kite Designs.

Entry

€5 to support the gallery’s artistic programme. But if you’re around Cork in the next few days, there’s free admission with a craft and design fair flyer available in libraries and the English Market. Under 12s go free under parental supervision

Bonus events: The Sisk gallery space hosts work by recent graduate makers so pick up a bargain before they become famous and too expensive.

Ireland's biggest craft and designer fair, Gifted, takes place over five days in the RDS from November 30 to December 4.

GIFTED

As usual, Dublin’s RDS comes alive to the sounds of an anticipated 35,000 visitors to Gifted, the daddy of all the craft shows in the lead-up to Christmas.

Where

RDS, Merrion Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4. D04 AK83

Dates and times

Wednesday November 30 – Sunday December 4. Weekdays 10am-9pm, weekend 10am-6pm

Irish Socksciety socks paired with packs of native seeds, Socks of Nature, priced at €9, at Gifted Contemporary Craft and Design Fair, at Dublin’s RDS from November 30-December 4.

Goodies to tempt

Sustainable homewares and personal gifts from over 500 designer makers, including everything from fancy socks by Irish Sockciety, €9, to a boatbuilder’s chair by Brendan Lawless Furniture, €795.

Entry

Adults €12, seniors €10, under-16s free accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Bonus events

Indulge in free workshops and learn to make a mini-terrarium or your own Christmas decoration. Kiddies get to try making one too.

GOLDIEFISH

Outdoors with plenty of fresh air and entertainment thrown in for free is the Goldiefish festive market right beside Cork Opera House.

Where

Emmet Place, Cork T12 DW6P

Dates and times

Saturday December 10 and 17, Sunday 11 and 18. 10am-6pm

Goodies to tempt

Twenty-five stalls selling gifts from a budget-friendly €10, including wood carvings, soaps, woollens and leather goods.

“We prioritise local craft makers based in Cork city and county,” says event manager Rose-Anne Kidney. “So, before you hit the main shops why not take a trip down to our market for that special gift and indulge in some of the superb food on offer while you’re at it.”

Bonus events

A programme of festive music is planned with local choirs, bands and artists, to entertain shoppers, with plenty of pit stops to enjoy local confectionery and street food.

Ballymaloe's Grainstore hosts its 12th Christmas craft fair with 300 stalls divided over the last two weekends of November.

BALLYMALOE CRAFT FAIR

For an indoor and outdoor experience, hop in the car to Ballymaloe’s craft fair for an extramural experience.

Where

Shanagarry, Co Cork, P25 FH67

Dates and times: Friday November 18 and 25, 5-9pm; Saturday 19 and 26, 10am-5pm; Sunday 20 and 27, 10am-5pm

Entry

Friday €6, Saturday and Sunday €8. Under-12s free

Voyage Lamps, from €75, are handmade, using nautical maps once owned by a sailor.

Goodies to tempt

One hundred and fifty stalls are participating each weekend so 300over all if you’re in the mood for a return visit selling everything from woodwork to lights, and textiles to ceramics, and, says organiser, Bree Allen, “We have a great range of candle and beauty products, artistic prints and chopping boards, moving up to original art works from artists all over the country; furniture pieces, and sculpture. We curate the fair for everyone’s budget and tastes.”

Bonus events

How about a candle-making workshop? Adults and children get to make a masterpiece under the guidance of Killarney Candlemakers, and it might be good enough to give as a gift. Or ditch the kiddies altogether at a Lego workshop and slope off for a spend and a coffee in peace. Being Ballymaloe, there’s bound to be good grub on offer.

