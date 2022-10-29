Where are the Irish designers at auctions of design?

With notable exceptions like Eileen Grey and Joseph Walsh Irish designers tend to get overlooked when it comes to auctions of design.

Upcoming timed online sales of design at de Veres in Dublin next Tuesday (November 1) and at Adams on Tuesday week (November 8) feature the sort of designer pieces from the middle of the last century and later that are increasingly in vogue here.

Touch Vessels by Niamh Barry at Adams. Hand raised, mirror polished, patinated and brushed solid bronze, they are estimated at €20,000-€30,000

There is a wide selection of Danish, Italian and French work available but where are the modernist Irish designers? Artists like Felim Egan and Cecil King, couturier Sybil Connolly whose designs were used on porcelain by Tiffany and Co. and craft makers like the Dixon Carpet Company of Oughterard, established as V'Soske Joyce in 1957 were ahead of the curve. Did they flourish in isolation? Hardly.

We have designers, craftspeople and innovators in plenty who remain relatively unknown or overlooked. Half a century ago, when the Kilkenny Design Workshops was in its infancy, the international view was that the Irish produced only remarkable writers and poets. That theory has been debunked enough to make one wonder whether as yet unheralded Irish designers are waiting to be discovered.

Intrusion by Cecil King at de Veres. There will be a viewing at de Veres this Bank Holiday weekend

Innovative designers of every sort feature at crowd-pulling events like the annual Crafts Fair at the RDS - the next one runs from November 30-December 4.

One of the most expensive pieces at Adams is from an Irish artist that few of us have heard of. Niamh Barry's "Touch Vessels" - hand raised, mirror polished, patinated and brushed solid bronze - are estimated at €20,000-€30,000. After graduating in ceramics from the NCAD in 1991 Niamh Barry turned to metalworking and began translating the natural landscape into metal forms. After decades of perfecting her craft, critical acclaim followed her representation by Todd Merrill, the Manhattan dealer in 20th-century design.

Ebb by Joseph Walsh at Adams. The sale features the sort of designer pieces from the middle of the last century and later that are increasingly in vogue here.

Then her debut at Art Basel Switzerland led to a steady stream of commissions. Her work has been exhibited in London, New York, Switzerland, Dubai, Toronto, Miami and at a solo exhibition at the National Museum of Ireland.

The catalogues for the sales at Adams and de Veres feature stylish design pieces for every nook and cranny of the contemporary home and are online. There will be a viewing at de Veres this Bank Holiday weekend and viewing gets underway at Adams next Saturday (November 5).