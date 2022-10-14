Wish List: Sleep sets, iconic body butters and flocked clocks

Open Shelf

If you've got a small space, you'll know you have to get creative to get the best out of it. The bathroom is usually the smallest room in the house, and also the most hardworking. Check out this wall-hung Malmo one-drawer open shelf in matt night sky blue with gloss basin in this bathroom designed by Gwen Kenny, it helps the room look bigger along the Sansa oval mirror from Sonas Bathrooms. See www.sonasbathrooms.com

Wild Wonder

I really love this! It's from the raw colours side of Dulux's Colour of the Year 2023, Wild Wonder. According to their colour consultant, Jane Witter, these ‘harvest shades’ are informed by nature’s raw materials. 'Reflecting the richness of natural resources and designs, the palette creates a sense of creativity and potential,' says Jane. I don't know about you, but colour me inspired.

Hair Hook

On the Bathroom Shelf — or should I say In the Bathroom Shower — is this fabulous hook shower brush by Irish brand Soho. Ergonomically designed to alleviate the risk of pulling, tugging and hair breakage, it takes care of your scalp by increasing blood flow to the roots, nourishing the hair follicle to promote strong, healthy hair growth, it's yours for €14.95. We just love the handy hook! SoHo Haircare was launched last summer by hair loss specialist and salon owner, Anita Hughes, find out more at www.sohohaircare.com

Table Clock

The colour of this clock got me — how gorgeous is it — next-level opulence. This flocked table clock is €22.95 from Homesense; www.homesense.ie

Over the Moon

We're delighted to hear that Dublin-based baby and children’s boutique Over the Moon is celebrating its first year in business. Founded by sisters Katie Guardianelli and Hannah Corcoran, the boutique offers a specially curated edit of childrenswear, baby gifting, interiors and considered items for new mums and mums to be. This Tartine Et Chocolat dresser is €1680, find out more at www.overthemoonmonkstown.com

Body Butters

The Body Shop’s recently released sales data has revealed the favourite and best-selling products from last year. My favs since I was only a young one is their iconic body butters, all of which are enriched with Community Fair Trade natural shea butter. They have remained the brand’s top-performing product with one selling every three seconds globally. For more info, www.thebodyshop.ie

Jane Darcy

Gift of the Week: Spotted online, this luxurious sleep set from Jane Darcy. Offering a selection of 100% silk accessories, these are handmade accessories, beautifully presented in the signature Jane Darcy luxury gift box. That mulberry silk eye mask is to die for. This Silk Champagne set retails at €177 find out more www.janedarcy.ie.

