Wish List: The season of ever-changing hues

Autumn: The season of ever-changing hues. And no better time for Dulux Paints Ireland to reveal its annual interiors forecast. Dulux Colour of the Year 2023 ‘Wild Wonder’ aims to bring energy and a connection with the natural world into our living spaces. This is all very on-message seeing as the natural world is in its rightful place, at the top of the global agenda. Dulux Wild Wonder in Diamond Matt Finish, €77.50 for five litres. Check out the Dulux Visualiser on Dulux.ie to see your home transformed prior to painting.

Don’t these dining chairs, €45 each, from Jysk give off a real back-to-school vibe — in a good way? The Danish homewares brand is aiming for a reset this autumn/winter, and its interiors collection includes a palette of pastels and neutrals as well as browns, khaki greens and Nordic blue shades. See www.jysk.ie.

Picnics, barbecues and all kinds of al-fresco dining al fresco are on the backburner for now as we turn our thoughts to indoor entertaining again. As we plan the real and fantasy dinner parties let’s dream big. Looking for some mood-board inspiration? Behold the Roche Bobois dining set — the Aqua marble dining table, €9070, Steeple chairs, €1450, Omino lamp, €2990, and rug, €4000.

Thinking of having a few buddies over for a bite to eat, throw open the cupboard and then find you have fewer plates than pals? It’s probably time to invest in some new ware. The Mikasa's White Swirl 12-piece dinner set, from Harvey Norman, is usually priced at €120 but we spotted it online this week for €60. Each piece is made from hardwearing Portuguese clay. A glaze also helps to provide protection against cracks and chips (under regular use). It’s microwave and oven safe. See Harveynorman.ie.

Remember that Cadbury’s Flake ad? Don’t we all love the idea of wallowing — sorry, luxuriating — in a free-standing tub. Strange but true, according to bathroom designers, one of these opulent-looking creations can actually make dinky bathrooms look expansive. These rooms can be the tiniest yet most hardworking spaces in our homes. And free-standing oval bath like the Abyss design from Sonas, incorporated into a little bathroom, can make it look bigger, apparently, because it cuts corners — and with all that floor on view boost the impression of the room’s size. Who’d have guessed?

All that talk about painting and bathrooms, it got me thinking about brushes and mirrors. At Wish List we often feel like we have more brushes than paint cans — mascara brushes, specifically. Irish entrepreneur Aimee Connolly came up with MyMascara, €19. It’s super-pigmented and long-wearing and, best of all, just like it says on the tin — the formula really does feel like it softens and conditions every lash.

We just couldn’t resist these tactile-looking lovelies by Cork ceramicist Nuala O’Donovan. Nuala, whose ceramic prices are available on request, creates abstract patterns inspired by the natural world and her interest in the use of geometry in art. Every piece is made in unglazed porcelain clay. “Each work is unique and forms part of a progression," says. Nuala. Where possible, I show my work in groups on a plinth which is specific to the work and based on geometric principles related to those used in the studio pieces.” The plinth is treated as an element of the final piece. Nuala holds a BA in Three Dimensional Design from Middlesex University and an MFA in Ceramics from Crawford College of Art and Design, Cork. Her work also features in the book 'Irish Craft Heroes', €35, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Design & Crafts Council Ireland; the book is available at https://www.ndcg.ie/news/article/irish-craft-heroes-book.