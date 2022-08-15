Peter Dowdall: Here's how the chocolate cosmos got its name

Do you like chocolate? I’m not even sure how that can be a genuine question as surely there can only be one answer!

Well, if like me, you are partial to the sweet treat, let me introduce you to Cosmos astosanguineus.

Okay, so the botanical name may not show an instant connection to chocolate but this is actually a good illustration of how common names derive.

You see, Cosmos astrosanguineus is not edible, nor does it provide you with chocolate or any of the ingredients for same.

However, what it does have, during these late summer and early autumn days is a heady and delicious scent of dark, Black Magic-type chocolate — hence its common name, chocolate cosmos.

I have completely lost myself in the garden, on several occasions recently, filling the olfactory sense with this beautiful aroma which seems so much stronger in the stunning blue sky and hot days which we have been enjoying of late.

If you’ve ever seen any of those YouTube videos of cats playing with catnip (and if you haven’t, you must, they will bring a smile to the face), well imagine I am the cat in amongst the chocolate cosmos.

The colour of the petals is a deep burgundy/wine red which is more vivid in the sunlight and appears more chocolate brown as the light dims and these petals surround a centre of the deepest, richest brown colour. On top of these dark brown centres is found vibrant, golden pollen and this is what the bees, butterflies and other insects are after.

These flowers, each of which is about 5cm-8cm in diameter are produced on stems emerging from beautiful green foliage.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

If I tell you that the plant is native to Mexico, it should tell you the conditions in which it likes to grow, namely a good sunny position and a well-drained soil. Little wonder so that they are doing better than ever this August.

The plant itself can form quite a presence in the late summer garden reaching a size of about 60cm high and 45cm wide, dying back completely for the winter months.

As each flower goes over, cut the flower stem back to the nearest node, which is where the stem meets another stem or leaf and more flowers will soon emerge.

If your garden soil is prone to holding water then, I would suggest growing this beauty in a pot where you can control the drainage more easily.

This cosmos is a good news story and a plant that debunks fake news. Originally introduced from Mexico in the 1800s it was thought to be extinct in the wild.

Cosmos atrosanguineus, chocolate cosmos, is a tuberous-rooted perennial.

It was introduced into the world of plant trade by William Thompson of the famous seed company Thompson and Morgan and became widely available from 1885.

The form grown in the UK and Ireland was thought to be sterile — in other words, it didn’t produce seed and thus it was only propagated vegetatively, that is by cuttings or tissue culture.

However, it seems that this is not the case after all. It is still in existence in the wild in Mexico, though not in great numbers and Cosmos astrosanguineus can actually be grown from seed and has been, in some countries, for decades.

This is a great plant to use in the garden for many reasons, firstly, did I say already that it smells of chocolate and I’m not sure if more reasons are needed?

However, it’s a beautiful colour at a time of the year when many others are going off.

Plant it next to other flowering perennials of a much lighter colour such as white salvia or the pale pink and white single dahlia Bishop of Dover for a beautiful contrast.

Add some wispy ornamental grass to the combination such as Stipa Ponytails for a really great, visual combination which will be adored by bees, butterflies and other friendly visitors.

Kids will love it and not just for its scent and peculiarity but also because it’s easy to grow, reaching flowering stage easily and relatively quickly.

It does, as I say like a sunny and well-drained position in the garden. It can suffer from powdery mildew and rust if growing conditions aren’t right, and in that case, it is really, much better to work at improving those conditions as opposed to trying to treat the ailments. These fungal problems will develop if the soil is too wet and if air circulation in and around the plant is poor.

I have found it hardy in Cork for many years — though those further north you may struggle to overwinter this cosmos if the winters are too wet or cold.

