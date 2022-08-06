The history of Cork Harbour in art at the Crawford

There is still plenty of time to catch a glimpse of the Port of Cork Collection exhibition at the Crawford Gallery this month
Titanic at anchor off Cork in 1912, its last port of call.

Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 06:00
Des O’Sullivan

Links to Titanic and Lusitania are just one part of the extraordinary history of Cork Harbour. 

There is still plenty of time to catch a glimpse of just how deep and wide that history is at the Port of Cork Collection exhibition at the Crawford Gallery, Cork which runs until August 28. 

George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson - Naval Steam Frigate moored off Queenstown (with Haulbowline in the background) in 1858.
Last November’s donation of unique maritime artworks from The Port of Cork to the gallery consists of 17 maritime paintings, a 1912 ships register referencing the Titanic and Lusitania, an illuminated address to Charles Stewart Parnell and a silver admiralty oar from 1686. 

Art by George Mounsey Wheatley Atkinson (1806-1884), Henry Albert Hartland (1840-1893), Robert Lowe Stopford (1813-1898) and Sean Keating (1889-1977) offers insights into the operations of the port down through the years.

Don’t miss this.

