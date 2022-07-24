Revealed: The secrets of how to paint your home like a pro

With the price and downright rarity of all trades escalating by the hour, interior paintwork remains a weekend adventure that most able-bodied, DIY warriors can dive into room-by-room.

But halt right there. Yes, you with the engorged roller, wobbling on the top rung of the step-ladder.

Paint has become more expensive than fine wine.

Dulux Blue Skies (Colour of the Year 2022) teamed with white.

Even discount emulsion starts at €12 per litre, climbing to as much as €50 for heritage branding.

To achieve a lacquer-like gloss, interior wood paint utilises either acrylic or alkyd to achieve the same bonding and character in eggshells as traditional, oil-based products.

So, you can expect twice the price. Why would you squander one drop of this precious elixir to a rushed, shoddy job?

Water-borne, with a low volatile organic compound (VOC) content, emulsion is the most pleasurable of paints in terms of handling.

Still, highly viscous, it can splash, drip and used with a roller it will scatter a teasing aerosol as you work.

Clear the room, prep (see our tips), cover what’s left and work methodically. Water-based eggshell is an ideal alternative to traditional sticky gloss, but application and clear-ups are vital to preserve your tools and your mind.

Follow our brilliant paint hacks — neat, inexpensive tricks-of-the-trade that used with good quality, pigment-rich paint, will deliver the flawless, silky finish of your virgin decorator dreams.

Tools

To avoid gumming up the can edge, punch a few small holes to allow paint to drain back into the tin. Hold the can firmly as you tap out the holes. If you’ve made a mess, place a piece of cling film over the gummy can at the end of the day, and press on the lid to make it easier to pry open again.

How often do you find yourself throwing out stiffly mummified brushes, and atrophied roller sleeves? To condition the bristles try a little fabric softener in a weak solution.

washing it out

Finish with a good rinse, and your brushes will smell like an April morning.

Before you use your roller for emulsion “set it” by smoothing the surface with a wet hand (don’t soak). When you’re finished with your roller and it’s clean and dry, try storing it in a Pringles container — the ideal size and length to keep it in perfect nick.

Use cold to tepid water to “break in” a brush. Flick off all extra moisture and start.

Did you know there’s a gadget called a corner roller to prevent those gummy 45-degree turns? B&Q offers a great deal on one at €3.05 for the GoodHome model with frame and sleeve, DIY.

Line any roller tray in tin foil to lift out the waste easily in once fell-swoop to the black bin.

Taking tea and lunch breaks and even short overnights, put a light surgical-style glove directly from your hand (disposables are great for keeping your hands clean) and pull it back over your brush secured with a rubber band to avoid washing it out.

Graphenstone offers ecological and natural paints and coatings.

Rollers can be wrapped in cling film or even tin foil. Trays with long dried paint are safe to reuse with another colour: don’t throw them out — ridiculous waste.

Getting oil paint out of a brush is a miserable business, but you don’t want to fling a good non-shed brush out at the end of every project. If white spirits are lowering yours, try white vinegar in a straight solution in a jar to clean your brushes. Rinse in warm soapy water.

With a small can of screamingly expensive metal/wood paint, every drop matters.

Put a large rubber band over the top of the open can (cutting across it) and use this to swoop off your excess as you work with a brush. Remove after each day’s session.

With no more than a perfect paint job, the architecture of this beautiful back-stage space becomes seriously beautiful in contrasts and textures. Colours: Portland Stone Pale #155, Portland Stone Light #281, Portland Stone #77 and Dark-Brunswick Green #88, all from Little Greene.

Save that precious paint by scraping off rollers back to the can with an old butter or putty knife at the end of the project.

This was a legendary hack from @pezzottipainting on Instagram that quickly went viral as it simplifies the inevitable, lengthy cleaning of rollers by half too. Dedicated roller cleaners include the Harris Dual 6-in-1 70mm painter’s tool, €8.55, Screwfixdirect.

Canvas prep perfect

Plan to spend as much if not more time washing down, sanding, vacuuming and shielding your room in a full prep as you would actually painting it.

Inexpensive sugar soap by Everbuild or Bartoline, will take off most gummy, oily dirt. Around €5.00 for 500ml (to dilute).

Use a mist-coat on bare plaster of 10:1 water to your emulsion. Let this soak in and dry to prime the gypsum.

Rather than throwing down acres of slippery plastic, cut out cardboard floor corners that won’t shift. Tape to secure to the floor. Short-width rolls of brown paper can be used to line the edges of all flooring — again tape and finally shroud up with heavy nap, cotton drop cloths — €14.70, 12’ x 9’ reusable cloth, Handyhardware. Old sheets will bleed paint through — be warned.

Smear petroleum jelly over vulnerable screws, hinges and seals on doors and windows. This will slough off errant paint.

Colours like Graphenstone’s ‘Irish Cottage’ give an understated allure, and pair well with so many different colour palettes, adapting to its surroundings.

Where you have filled or find any lumps or bumps, create a silken, level canvas with 180grit sandpaper.

Use proper painter's tape for taping off skirting and other trim (expect to pay around €12 for 40m). It has a medium tack that lifts more easily than cheaper paper products, and a chemical ingredient that causes an paint to gel on its edge rather than setting.

Stay sharp. Frog tape, here being used to protect the skirting from new floor paint, has a chemical treatment that stops paint from bleeding out of the edge. From 12 for 41m, it is well worth the price.

Tape is intended to go along the top of the skirting or architrave, and is painted over. Lift it out of position at a slight angle right after painting — don’t wait for the paint to fully dry.

Not pressed into position tape can actually ingest paint and deliver a maddening blobby line. Practise before you start to get your technique in order. Wipe down and let edges dry before taping off the room entirely before starting the job.

Where paper tape has adhered to any surface, warm that sucking glue back up gently with a hair dryer as you lift it out of position. Don’t gouge with a flat knife — disastrous on floors and other woodwork.

Pale and lovely, Pressed Petal by Dulux makes a tonal match to its Colour of the Year, Bright Skies (both in Easycare Washable Matt).

A putty knife should sit alongside your painter’s tape. It’s great for forming a close seal by just drifting the blade over the edge of newly applied lengths.

Prime even when you don’t need to. If there have been repairs or extensive cleaning to the wall, priming it will prevent what painters call “flashing” on bits of textured or chemically reactive areas.

Roll on

Paint the edges first and then work down from the ceiling to the floor. Whether you work on the diagonal or not, these are basics to prevent you splattering paint on work you have already done.

Rolling consistently and spreading paint, depends on maintaining a wet edge. Watch some trades doing it right on Youtube before you venture up the walls.

Right-handed, start in the top left-handed corner of a wall, left-handed start top, right. Work in order, making your way out of the room to prevent glancing off finished work.

The classic “W” pattern of rolling is favoured by professionals. There's a by Dulux on YouTube.

With a roller, you put more physical pressure on the inside of the frame, as that’s where the pole meets the metal.

When rolling over a new section, aim to run the open side of the frame over the joins (less paint build-up and less nasty seams). Use the roller to even out the paint before it dries — work fast.

Learn to “feather” — an essential blending skill that can save a ropey job on any wall or surface, simply using a brush and a little wrist action.

Graphenstone 'Blue Door'.

If you are dealing with odd areas, for instance, a scrambled egg of ceiling cornice on a high ladder, a painting shield can avoid the use of painter’s tape. Practise keeping even pressure on the tool edge.

Reaching up to the impossible while edging? There are gooseneck brushes with an angled head. Invest in something like the 80833 from Richards for a clean, sharp finish, €50, various suppliers.

Finally, wear overalls with big pockets and stash them with clean squares of old T-shirts and Q-tips for slops and detailed, emergency clean-ups.