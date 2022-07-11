Summer bedrooms: 11 ways to wake up feeling wonderful

There’s something extra special about our bedrooms in summer. They’re a sanctuary we look forward to relaxing in, and unwinding in at the end of a busy day, especially when temperatures soar – but they need to be ready to help us beat the heat.

This is not the season for cumbersome covers and bulky blankets. Bedding needs to be fresh and light so we can drift off in comfort. And even better if it looks delightful too.