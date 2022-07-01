Jennifer Sheahan: How to use shipping containers to create homes

A quick look on DoneDeal revealed plenty of new and used containers for under €5,000. Some professional resellers, such as Titan, grade their used containers which is very helpful.
It may be necessary to install a new roof. If you have the tools, tenacity, and skills, all this can be done for quite a low cost. If not, you can contract a number of Irish companies who specialise in container home conversion.
There’s also the question of what it contained — what if it was hazardous materials that have left a residue? Finally, the amount of steel in a container is a lot for one house — some say recycling the container as scrap may be better. Sustainability is rarely a straightforward topic!
- Got a question? Email homeimprovement@examiner.ie