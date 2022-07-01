Garden Digest: Festivals, workshops, and a community project

AOIFA National Flower Festival

Ballincollig Flower & Garden Club trip to Naas, Co Kildare, takes place on Saturday, July 2, for the AOIFA National Flower Festival.

The club will have a stop for tea/coffee and scones on the way and a stop for an evening meal on the way back.

Open to members and non-members. Contact 087-2265954.

Galway Garden Festival

The 2022 Galway Garden Festival takes place this weekend at Claregalway Castle, from 11-6pm on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3.

A wonderful gathering of Ireland's best rare and special plant traders, expert speakers, artisan food and crafts producers, as well as a host of musical entertainment and open-air performance.

Entry €10 at gate (children go free) with profits to CBMIreland. Parking is free. See here for more.

Get Ireland Growing

GIY and Energia are calling on communities across Ireland to take part in Energia Get Ireland Growing Day on Saturday, July 2.

For a chance to win prizes on the day, post a picture of their community growing projects on any social media channel and tag @EnergiaGIG while also using the hashtag #GetIrelandGrowing.

You can also nominate someone going above and beyond to support others to grow and be named their province’s ‘Get Ireland Growing Community Hero’. Get Ireland Growing Winners will be announced on Saturday, July 16. See here for more.

Gardening workshop

The July gardening workshop by Sonairte, the National Ecology Centre, takes place on Saturday, July 2 at 10am-12, costing €15. Discover how to cultivate a thriving garden with Sonairte’s own gardener Damien McGroarty.

This practical hands-on workshop will teach you the value of soil composition and biodiversity in growing a successful garden. You will learn how to grow vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers. Each workshop will focus on a specific gardening topic which will be listed on Sonairte’s website. This course runs with a minimum attendance of eight.

Sonairte reserves the right to cancel the event if minimum attendance is not met or in the case of changing health regulations relating to Covid-19. Refunds will be issued in the event of cancellation minus a small Eventbrite fee.

Tickets can be purchased from Sonairte’s Eco Shop or are available from eventbrite.