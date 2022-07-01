Taking care of your flooring

- Choose a product with a good wear-layer and a long guarantee.
- Ensure the floor has sufficient cushioning with a dedicated or integrated underlay for a little give. This will increase comfort and reduce airborne noise and footfalls floor-to-floor if your playroom is upstairs.
- Don’t use super-hot steam mops on vinyl. They can be just too hot and wet, damaging the floor at seams and edges.
- Install doormats on the way into our home to catch petro-chemicals, dirt, and grit.
- Be aware of where the bonded edges and any joins are. Don’t let this sit under spills — it could damage and lift that floor.
- Pay for a professional installation. Prepping the sub-floor, handling adhesives, and cutting can be tricky.
- Vacuum your flooring in order to remove grit and heavy dirt that could be driven into the flooring or joints of your tile or plank product.
- Only use gentle abrasives on your vinyl floor to avoid scratching and potentially dulling the top layer. A standard commercial floor cleaning solution will be fine for all over moments.
- Use a clean mop after you mop your floor clean. The soap scum will otherwise create a bloom over time, taking away the floor’s shine.
- Apply felt protectors to your kitchen stools and dining chairs to prevent them frombmarking your lighter LVP floor.
- When moving heavy furniture, lift the pieces rather than grazing them over the floor. With an unfixed sheet floor, this could cause it to shift.