Taking care of your flooring

We check out the best ways to look after your flooring
Could you really spot the difference in this sinuous parquet? Quality EVP Koreloc flooring by Kardean's simple floating installation.

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 13:56

  • Choose a product with a good wear-layer and a long guarantee.
  • Ensure the floor has sufficient cushioning with a dedicated or integrated underlay for a little give. This will increase comfort and reduce airborne noise and footfalls floor-to-floor if your playroom is upstairs.
  • Don’t use super-hot steam mops on vinyl. They can be just too hot and wet, damaging the floor at seams and edges.
  • Install doormats on the way into our home to catch petro-chemicals, dirt, and grit.
  • Be aware of where the bonded edges and any joins are. Don’t let this sit under spills — it could damage and lift that floor.
  • Pay for a professional installation. Prepping the sub-floor, handling adhesives, and cutting can be tricky.
  • Vacuum your flooring in order to remove grit and heavy dirt that could be driven into the flooring or joints of your tile or plank product.
  • Only use gentle abrasives on your vinyl floor to avoid scratching and potentially dulling the top layer. A standard commercial floor cleaning solution will be fine for all over moments.
  • Use a clean mop after you mop your floor clean. The soap scum will otherwise create a bloom over time, taking away the floor’s shine.
  • Apply felt protectors to your kitchen stools and dining chairs to prevent them frombmarking your lighter LVP floor.
  • When moving heavy furniture, lift the pieces rather than grazing them over the floor. With an unfixed sheet floor, this could cause it to shift.

