Garden Q&A: What benefits does clover offer to my lawn?

Question

What is the most environmentally friendly way of removing white clover from the lawn?

Answer

Clover is a plant that offers myriad benefits to our soils and gardens. It is one of a group of plants referred to as nitrogen fixers meaning that it takes nitrogen from the air and puts it into our soils.

Loved by bees, it’s a very important one for pollinators at this time of year so you can probably see where I am going with this. For me, the answer is not how we remove it from the lawn but rather, we must learn to love it.