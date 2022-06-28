Garden Q&A: What benefits does clover offer to my lawn?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Tue, 28 Jun, 2022
Peter Dowdall

Question

What is the most environmentally friendly way of removing white clover from the lawn?

Answer

Clover is a plant that offers myriad benefits to our soils and gardens. It is one of a group of plants referred to as nitrogen fixers meaning that it takes nitrogen from the air and puts it into our soils. 

Loved by bees, it’s a very important one for pollinators at this time of year so you can probably see where I am going with this. For me, the answer is not how we remove it from the lawn but rather, we must learn to love it.

