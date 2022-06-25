Horse-drawn coach once owned by Maureen O'Hara on sale 

Conversation pieces at an upcoming sale in County Laois, include lot 486, a 19th-century horse-drawn coach complete with carriage lights from the estate of the late Maureen O'Hara.
Also among the leading items under the hammer are a life-size bronze sculpture of a horse and jockey, a large cast-iron gazebo and a group of large Italianate stone figures at Sheppards annual Glantelwe gardens sale in Durrow, on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 28 and 29).
These are large garden pieces but the sale of 724 lots of architectural ornaments and garden sculpture offers something for every garden, large or small.
It is estimated at €4,000-€6,000. Or how about lot 501, two large metal milk churns (€150-€250).
An exercise in imagination might land an appetising spot for these in many gardens.
There are lovely cast iron garden benches, stone sculptures, bronzes, estate entrance gates, troughs, planters, marble sculpture, staddle stones, 19th-century urns, pedestals, finials, bollards, sundials, tree guards, tables, chairs, arches, jardinieres, spheres and fountains.
The sale is on view in Durrow from 10.30am to 5pm today, tomorrow, and Monday and gets underway at 10am on Tuesday.