Horse-drawn coach once owned by Maureen O'Hara on sale 

Conversation pieces at an upcoming sale in County Laois, include lot 486, a 19th-century horse-drawn coach complete with carriage lights from the estate of the late Maureen O'Hara.

Also among the leading items under the hammer are a life-size bronze sculpture of a horse and jockey, a large cast-iron gazebo and a group of large Italianate stone figures at Sheppards annual Glantelwe gardens sale in Durrow, on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 28 and 29).