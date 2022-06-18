How to use fire pits more sustainably this summer

As fossil fuel and even wood-burning come under attack for its role in damaging air quality, there’s still a place for real flame patio heating.
Still, we need to ignite this controlled blaze as an occasional, well-planned, responsible treat. I’ve ranted and raved about propane patio heaters for years in these pages. Sadly, they are still for sale.
Wildly inefficient, they have been described by Friends of the Earth as “gratuitously damaging” to outright “planet wrecking”. The use of commercial-level, propane umbrellas surged in the mid-noughties due to their snap-to convenience. Gas patio heaters are highly carbon emissive.
A 12.5kW heater will produce almost 35kg of CO2 before the fuel runs out, and a standard 11kg propane patio cylinder runs out fast — in about 10 to 13 hours (Energy Savings Trust). The trouble with outdoor heating, is it tends to linger on, long after the barbecue has been put to sleep once cooking is over.