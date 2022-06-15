Peter Dowdall: White flowers add a cool, clean and calm look

Bedding plants are frowned upon by many “serious” gardeners but not I, which must make me a frivolous gardener. You see I love colour and nothing can bring colour to the garden like summer bedding flowers.
That bare look can be disguised, and overcrowding avoided, by clever use of summer bedding. Plant your seasonal colour in between your more permanent plants. They will mature and give great colour quickly but as they are mostly annuals, they will simply die off after one season.
Instead, look for those with simple flowers where the pollen and nectar is easily available. Bacopa is good and so too Bidens, which are now available in a range of shades from bright yellow, through oranges to red tones.
Time to look at bedding plants again, not in terms of exclusive, seasonal displays but rather as an accompaniment to the rest of the garden and when it comes to the bees, a bit of time spent researching means that we can get the colour and do the right thing.
