Cork Bloom winner ‘knew instinctively’ how to create garden

Having grown up on a dairy farm in Cork, Sean Russell said he “knew instinctively” just what to plant to recreate a traditional-style country garden to wow audiences at Bloom at this weekend.

Months spent planning and building his traditional-style farm garden to wow audiences in the middle of Phoenix Park in Dublin paid off for the Youghal landscape designer who took gold at Ireland’s largest garden festival.

Youghal garden designer Sean Russell at Bloom. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

His sustainable dairy farm garden for the National Dairy Council is delighting all ages, complete with milk churns, dry-stone walls, a mature grass clover pasture and an old, open structured farm outhouse.

And not forgetting elements such as the specially commissioned wire woven cow sculpture and bespoke metal furniture.

“I grew up on a dairy farm in Cork so I know instinctively the features that needed to be included and all the original salvaged farm props,” said Sean.

The garden took first prize in the “medium garden” category.

National Dairy Council Sustainable Dairy Garden. Picture: Fennells

“I’m really delighted to have won gold at Bloom this year. It’s my first time to have designed a garden for the event so it’s even more special,” he said.

The garden is designed to emphasise the importance of grass-fed dairy animals in Ireland and the quality of milk which is produced, he added.

“The plants are all native to Ireland and we have used a lot of white clover, foxgloves and biodiversity to get across our sustainability messages within the garden,” said the landscape designer.

“It allows the viewer to understand that the basic methods of milk production remain largely unchanged to the present day,” according to Sean.

Much of the material used in this garden can still be seen throughout the island of Ireland, National Dairy Council.

Sean Russell, National Dairy Council, Sustainable Dairy Farm Garden Picture: Fennell Photography

“Irish dairy farmers are continuing to play a central role in protecting and improving our precious rural biodiversity, by planting native hedgerows and trees, offering pollinator patches for bees and wasps, and by protecting watercourses via the ASSAP (Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme scheme),” said Cathy Curran of the National Dairy Council.

Ruby Russell and Sean Russell, National Dairy Council, Sustainable Dairy Farm Garden. Picture: Fennell Photography

“The Bloom Garden tells this story, explaining how nitrogen is essential for plants and grasses to grow and develop and how farmers must replenish nitrogen to ensure successful grass growth and to replace nitrogen removed in the harvested crop,” added Cathy.

Sustainable Dairy Farm Garden by Sean Russell with a life-sized sculpture of a cow at the centre won gold at Bloom.

“Sean has also used white clover in the garden as it naturally attracts and retains nitrogen from the atmosphere, making it available for plant growth.

“We are really excited to tell the dairy farm story to a largely urban audience at Bloom. There is still a disconnect between parlour to plate and we need to capture these opportunities to tell the dairy production story and the efforts being made by Irish farmers to reduce emissions and to farm more sustainably.

"Farmers’ actions throughout their farmland play a key role in maintaining and developing habitats and wildlife, whilst also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.” Biodiversity plays a key role in sustainable farming and Ireland is proud of its natural, grass-based farming systems.

“Grassland accounts for 90% of the agricultural land area (DAFM, 2019), which forms a solid basis for supporting wildlife. Planting native trees and hedgerows such as whitethorn, holly, blackthorn, and gorse to increase wildlife value and natural habits. These also provide natural cover for wild birds,” added Cathy.

As well as Sean’s stunning garden, NDC is planning a number of events and panel discussions in the garden during the festival, which runs until Monday.

The NDC Sustainable Farm Garden was part-funded by the EU Sustainable Milk Programme, Bord Bia and NDC.