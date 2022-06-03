Super Garden judge Brian Burke: 'Embrace the space outside your back door'

It’s precisely why queues took root from all parts of the country winding tendrils around the block to Phoenix Park from early on Thursday morning for this year’s five-day Bloom festival — the first live version of the food and garden event since before pandemic times.
For his Bloom show garden he planted two large beds with "a mixture of herbaceous flowering perennials and perennial grasses", he says. "I wanted to create softness that works alongside a modern home," says Brian.
"I chose lychnis, salvia, calamagrostis, astrantia and astilbe and multi-stem birch trees also feature."
“The central area is limestone paving, with a central structure that is a pergola — but a pergola with a twist: steel bars replace the timber joists you would normally find in a pergola.”
Brian’s route to his own garden design career was organic.
In 2015 he applied to Super Garden and won it.