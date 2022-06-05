Home interiors inspiration from lockdown business ventures

"We can always improve what we’re doing, and that’s our promise to our customers that we will keep working to improve our products, packaging, procurement and shipping processes, always striving to better our offering for our customers and for the planet.”
Growing up as the two youngest of a family of 10, with their mum Lilian being an inspiring hostess, Laura says, “There was always an occasion to celebrate in our home, often with friends or extended family visiting. We were inspired by our mum as we always loved the atmosphere these gatherings created within our home.
A browse on their website reveals a broad selection of homewares and textiles in muted tones with a timeless quality, without those fleeting trend-driven themes, so no acid greens, psychedelic yellows, blowsy exotic floral prints and lurid patterns. Instead, there’s an emphasis on neutrals, soft blues, dusky pinks and greens, to mix and match and tablescape with wooden boards just crying out for a collation of cheese and charcuterie.