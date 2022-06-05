Home interiors inspiration from lockdown business ventures

It seems we can’t get enough of scented candles, and with the launch of new Irish brand The Home Moment, we not only get fresh, natural fragrances, but solid sustainability credentials and what co-owner Sinead Bailey Kelly describes as “an experience in a box”.

But what might that be when it’s at home?

Launched as a response to three friends being unable to work during the pandemic, Sinead and co-owners Eileen Denham and Deirdre Young, pooled their career experience in hospitality, experiential events and luxury brands to bring us The Home Moment.

Beautifully presented in chic black recyclable packaging, the candles’ fragrances are evocative of the Irish landscape and coastal atmosphere, with Sinead describing them as “….inspired by a moment in time.”

Starting the business from scratch, they’re striving to create, sustainable, earth-conscious products, focusing on recyclable packaging and recycled materials —glass, paper, aluminium and bio-packaging materials. “We use no plastics,” says Sinead. “Our waxes are vegetable waxes that are vegan and free from paraffin. Our fragrances are high quality perfume and essential oils straight from Grasse in France, the perfume capital of the world."

Wooden chopping boards from Lil & Co Home are perfect for serving snacks as well as prepping vegetables (€28).

"We can always improve what we’re doing, and that’s our promise to our customers that we will keep working to improve our products, packaging, procurement and shipping processes, always striving to better our offering for our customers and for the planet.”

With candle names like Earth, Water, Fire and Air, and some intriguing ones called New Beginnings and Self Love, The Home Moment has certainly delivered on its claim to offer an experience in a box.

Not only do you get a deliciously fragranced candle, the company’s in-house recording artist has designed matching soundscapes to accompany your candle-lighting, which can be accessed by scanning a QR code printed on a card.

To add to the sustainability values, this card is impregnated with a scattering of flower seeds which you can plant.

I’ve tried the experience for myself and it was a pleasure to find the candle is free from the searing synthetic fragrances some makers depend on; and I found the rhythm of the soundscape soulful and calming.

It’s a set-up I’d recommend when there’s time to switch off the phone and sink into the bath undisturbed, followed by a little mindful gardening activity planting up the seed card. It just remains to be seen what floral wonder will sprout on the patio.

Eco-friendly, beautifully fragranced candles offer a sensory experience to promote mindfulness, relaxation, and to attune to the natural environment (from €20).

Currently selling the candles online from www.thehomemoment.com, Sinead says, “We don’t have a real-life shop of our own, yet. However, we are stocked in several gorgeous shops nationwide like Crinkle in Dingle, Wink & Elbow in Dungarvan, Forest & Flock in Bantry and Design Lane in Temple Bar.”

If you want to take the experience further, especially on wintry days, which we’re bound to get in Ireland this summer, there’s a choice of sage green, charcoal or slate grey 100% Merino wool blankets to wrap up in.

Lil & Co Home is another lockdown-prompted venture with more options for us interiors enthusiasts.

Founded by sisters Laura Gaffney and Ciara Doyle, they say they’re on a mission to inspire people to create a warm and welcoming space to enjoy while making memories with friends and family at home.

Sisters Laura Gaffney and Ciara Doyle, owners of new online interiors destination Lil & Co Home.

Growing up as the two youngest of a family of 10, with their mum Lilian being an inspiring hostess, Laura says, “There was always an occasion to celebrate in our home, often with friends or extended family visiting. We were inspired by our mum as we always loved the atmosphere these gatherings created within our home.

“As two busy mums, we know first-hand that it can be hard to find the time to organise your home for you and your guests to enjoy,” says Laura.

“Our approach to styling is simple and effective. Everything we have selected for Lil & Co Home works together in texture, tone and functionality to take the stress out of transforming your space.”

Muted tones like the Misty Rose napkin characterise the colourway of Lil & Co Home’s table linens, making them easy to mix and match (€3.12 for two).

A browse on their website reveals a broad selection of homewares and textiles in muted tones with a timeless quality, without those fleeting trend-driven themes, so no acid greens, psychedelic yellows, blowsy exotic floral prints and lurid patterns. Instead, there’s an emphasis on neutrals, soft blues, dusky pinks and greens, to mix and match and tablescape with wooden boards just crying out for a collation of cheese and charcuterie.

See www.thehomemoment.com and www.lilandcohome.com.