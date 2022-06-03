Peter Dowdall: Geums attract bees and add colour to your garden 

It's funny how plants come and go on my radar. What I was intent on sourcing a few years back is now hardly looked at. I remember, once upon a time, I needed, not just wanted but needed, to find every single campanula that I could and, now, I could take or leave them.
I do still love them in the garden but am not driven to have the ultimate collection of campanula.
Verbascum Dark Eyes is a truly beautiful form with yellow flowers and a dark, nearly black centre, the combination of both will be complementary and calming. Then again, I could plant them with a beautiful blue salvia or the magnificent Lupin Persian Slipper.
