Antiques: Collectors spoilt for choice at auctions this week

The impression created by the big art sales that auctions are for gazillionaires only is utterly false. For new collectors, there has never been a better time than now to dip into the antique furniture market. Auctions such as the sale at Woodwards today in Cork, by Aidan Foley in Kilcolgan tomorrow and Monday, and Dolan’s timed sale, which runs until Monday evening, offer collectors in Ireland an opportunity to pick up antique furniture for a song.

Examples at Woodwards online auction today include: an Edwardian sofa table (€200-€300); a Georgian crossbanded lowboy (€250-€400); a Victorian foldover card table (€200-€300); and a kidney-shaped two-tier occasional table (€100-€200). Aidan Foley will offer 1,400 lots over two days of online auctions on view today in Kilcolgan.