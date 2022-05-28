Antiques: Collectors spoilt for choice at auctions this week

There has never been a better time to buy antique furniture, says Des O'Sullivan
Antiques: Collectors spoilt for choice at auctions this week

This Georgian walnut and mahogany inlaid lowboy is at Woodwards in Cork today.

Sat, 28 May, 2022 - 07:00
Des O’Sullivan

The impression created by the big art sales that auctions are for gazillionaires only is utterly false. For new collectors, there has never been a better time than now to dip into the antique furniture market. Auctions such as the sale at Woodwards today in Cork, by Aidan Foley in Kilcolgan tomorrow and Monday, and Dolan’s timed sale, which runs until Monday evening, offer collectors in Ireland an opportunity to pick up antique furniture for a song.

Examples at Woodwards online auction today include: an Edwardian sofa table (€200-€300); a Georgian crossbanded lowboy (€250-€400); a Victorian foldover card table (€200-€300); and a kidney-shaped two-tier occasional table (€100-€200). Aidan Foley will offer 1,400 lots over two days of online auctions on view today in Kilcolgan.

A pair of Victorian walnut chairs up for auction at Dolans.
A pair of Victorian walnut chairs up for auction at Dolans.

At Dolan’s a pair of continental armchairs (€350-€450), a 19th-century tripod table (€70-€100) and a pair of Victorian walnut chairs (€80-€120) advance even more evidence of value.

These sales offer much in the way of collectibles such as whiskey and art at Dolan’s and a John Behan sculpture at Aidan Foley’s.

More in this section

Couple Sitting On Floor Looking At Plans In Empty Room Of New Home How to survive a home renovation with your partner
Chelsea Flower Show 2022 The trends at the 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Wish List: Here are eight exciting picks for your home Wish List: Here are eight exciting picks for your home
#Unwind
<p>The remodelled interior of a campervan. Jennifer Sheahan spent most of her childhood holidays in a mobile home, with tiny bedrooms and a tiny kitchen. Picture: iStock</p>

Jennifer Sheahan: How I found tiny-house design inspiration in campervans, boats and tents  

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices