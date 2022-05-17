Cat flaps and dog doors that are just purr-fect for your home 

Why not get your four-legged friends to try out one of these three varieties for size? 
Cat flaps and dog doors that are just purr-fect for your home 
Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 16:25
Kya deLongchamps

Cats can and do visit homes uninvited.   

To ensure your cat comes through your door without a posse of locals, use PetSure four-way microchip flap for the door set to recognise their microchip or an RFD collar tag for the way in, but that releases any fleeing cat.

The door can be extended with tunnel elements and adapted to glass doors; €129, petstop.ie.


One of the problems with larger dog doors is compromising the energy-efficiency of the door itself by cutting a hole in it. 










This Petsafe Extreme Weather model is intended for cold conditions and even for larger dogs offers good sealing and insulation three-and-a-half times better than a standard door. Suitable for doors with a thickness of 4.1cam to 5.7cm in interior and exterior walls. 

Large models are suited to an area leading to an indoor area protected by another secure external door. It is €119 from multiple suppliers.

Some areas of the house may be open to the cat but not the dog. This Carlson Extra High Pet Gate with cat flap, solves the problem. 










At 91.44cm in height and in a tough metal, it will prevent your canine companion from jumping over, while the access door makes it easy for you to get through. 

Carlson and Savic are both good brands for indoor gating challenges; €63.99, zooplus.ie.

More in this section

Home interiors: How to dial up your decor with a neutral palette Home interiors: How to dial up your decor with a neutral palette
Modern apartment with green plants Cork designer: Transform your home by bringing the outside in
Containers of spring bulbs. Confused by all the plant pot choices? Here’s how to pick the best containers for your garden
#Unwind
Mirror, mirror on the wall… (Veronica Rodriguez/Interior Fox/PA)

How to make a style statement with mirrors, whatever your budget

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices