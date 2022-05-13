Blue-sky thinking: How I gave an old table a new lease of life 

I've been harbouring notions of upcycling an old cabinet, with sustainability in mind and to find better use for it than storing board games and empty boxes that I thought might come in handy, though never have.

But hauling it into the light for inspection, I had to acknowledge my general ignorance about how to prepare it for a lick of paint so it wouldn’t look amateurish and chip off in no time: Shabby chic has never been my look.

Not to be discouraged, though, I sought expert help from furniture artist Joanne Condon who runs sell-out courses around the country on furniture upcycling, such is public enthusiasm for giving old bits of tat a makeover these days.

Signing up for a 10am start in Cork City one warm sunny Sunday recently, good weather heralded a great day for drying paint, especially when you have more than one coat to apply and only a few hours to get it dry enough to handle.

Upcycling course facilitator Joanne Condon with her students.

Out of a large selection of furniture pieces provided by Joanne for her students to work on, I chose a foldaway occasional table. The other students chose chairs, little racks and cabinets, coffee tables, a plant stand and a bedside locker, which we got to take home after the makeover.

Ten of us in total, all women, all super-enthusiastic, with their own notions about what they’d do with their upcycled pieces. One had just bought a house and wanted to upcycle to furnish it. Another was already upcycling and had the idea of selling her creations.

My choice was motivated purely by thinking the table would be easy to vamp up.

“You’d think that,” says Joanne, as she later watched me strain to paint around fiddly hinges on the fold-up legs. “You actually picked quite a hard piece.”

Well, that served me right. But I rallied, thanks to Joanne’s instructions and a tone of encouragement lilting between mammy’s coaxing and a teacher determined to get the best out of her pupils.

Watching with admiration as my fellow students braved dramatic colour effects, geometric shapes marked out with painter’s tape and metallic finishes, I played safe with a pink shade by Acres Hall, its lovely flat quality reminding me of Farrow & Ball, except it’s Irish made.

Carol O'Callaghan working remotely outdoors on her upcycled table. Pictures: Larry Cummins

But thinking I ought to venture further than a plain pink table, I opted to create an abstract sunburst effect using a lighter pink hue on top, marked out with painter’s tape, demonstrated by Joanne, after which she supervised my shaky efforts.

Initially sceptical of a glittering outcome while later tearing off the tape once the top coat of paint had dried, I have to say I loved the finished product even though my abstract sunburst is more reminiscent of a Union Jack.

The upcycled piece makes an ideal occasional table.

Nevertheless, it’s now migrating from room to room where it’s on trial as a cocktail table, an occasional table and a handy item on the patio for summer.

But if there’s one question I’ve been asked repeatedly since the workshop, it’s why not use chalk paints to avoid priming, preparation and general grunt work?

Joanne, who tells me she’s tried every paint she’s heard of, says, “I don’t use them as they come off on your hand, so you have to wax the top and that changes the colour, and you can see the brushstrokes. Sanding and priming ensure the durability of the piece.”

Curious to know where she sources the furniture for her students, she adds, “Try the charity shops and go regularly. They change their stock all the time.”

Social media is another recommended source.

“Check Facebook and Instagram for shops and their stock,” she says.

“Beware of woodworm, but it’s totally treatable. You have to treat the piece as a whole and not just the holes where the woodworm came out. They could be anywhere on the piece. If it’s varnished you have to sand it because the treatment needs to penetrate the wood.

"Watch out for sawdust on the ground, it’s active woodworm.”

So now, what of my old cabinet that started all these upcycling notions? It was still too big and complicated for this newbie upcycling enthusiast, so I sold it on Marketplace for €50 which will amply fund a toddle along to the charity shop for something less grandiose to keep my newfound skills sharpened.