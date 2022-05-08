Wish List: Eight cool finds for you and your living space

Cosy cocoons

Imagine cuddling up in this, reading your book, not a care in the world... we can dream. This is the garden cocoon chair from Oxendales, €517.50

Totally tropical

Behold the glory that is this Tropical Infinity wallpaper, sure to jazz up any room! It's €20 per roll, find out more at The Range.

Darling doors

Open a door to your child’s imagination with My Nametags new door sticker range. My crew are obsessed with personalising everything at the moment. These door stickers are self-adhesive, easy to apply, reposition and remove when your child wants to create a new theme for their bedroom space. The door sticker sets are €13.95, www.mynametags.ie

Little Light

We love hearing about new Irish brands and we're delighted that

Céilí Flood has shared the news of her new jewellery brand, Little Light. Each piece in the collection holds a personal meaning and is accompanied by a powerful poem as a keepsake to treasure forever. The ‘Pause’ Necklace (€45), reminds you to give yourself permission to pause in this hectic world. Find out more at www.littlelight.ie

Weaving wonders

Handmade pottery company Arran Street East have launched a new textiles collection, handmade using 100% wool from Donegal Yarns in their weaving and teaching studio. In keeping with their goal of both making and teaching traditional crafts, weaving courses are available in both the Dublin studio, and their new creative hub in the seaside village of Schull in West Cork. For more information visitwww.arranstreeteast.ie

On the Kitchen Shelf

Naked Bakes and founder Aoife McNamara

This week we have no-fuss plant-based cookie dough rolls from Naked Bakes. Created by 26-year-old vegan baking entrepreneur Aisling Tuck, thie dough makes whipping up bakery-style cookies at home easy, just slice, bake and eat, even I could manage that. Now available in select SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide, and shop online with nationwide delivery atnakedbakesireland.com

All aboard

Cork artist, and member of the Blackwater Valley Makers art group in Fermoy, Gerard Harris, was commissioned by the Irish Navy to mark their 75th Anniversary. Gerard tells us he was so delighted to present it to the crew on board the Le Samuel Beckett when it docked in Haulbowline recently. It is the first piece of commission artwork to hang on the walls of an Irish Navy's flagship and depicts Michael D. Higgins and the First Lady on board the Le Samuel Beckett when it visited New York in 2019. Find out more about Gerard's work at www.harrisartanddesignstudio.com

Art diary date

The intensity of blue - Jo Ashby

Date for your diary, a solo exhibition by Sherkin Island artist, Jo Ashby, will run in the Boiler Room at the Blue House Gallery in Main St, Schull from May 13-25. 'Meanderings' is a selection of work by Jo, inspired by her love of river walks over the past year. The paintings are mainly based around the Glengariff Woods Reserve and along the Ouvane river near Kealkill in West Cork. She says: “My work is about my relationship with nature; my response to being in a particular place and getting to know it in all its guises.” For further information, email patkinson@copylinespr.com