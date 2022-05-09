Save or splurge? We try two twisted dinner candle options

Our obsession with scented candles might just be overtaken by the new trend for colourful, twisted and sometimes patterned dinner candle.
These tapering beauties are perfect for that vintage candelabra you picked up at the car boot sale, or simply line them up along the centre of a dining table in individual holders.
Take a trip to Penneys homeware department for the Knot or Twisted dinner candle; €2 each.
Try a set of three candles in a twist to add to a fresh spring tablescape from www.melodymaison.co.uk; €23.62.