Save or splurge? We try two twisted dinner candle options

Check out the new trend for colourful, twisted and sometimes patterned dinner candles
Save or splurge? We try two twisted dinner candle options

Try a set of three candles in a twist to add to a fresh spring tablescape from www.melodymaison.co.uk; €23.62.

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 08:10
Carol O’Callaghan

Our obsession with scented candles might just be overtaken by the new trend for colourful, twisted and sometimes patterned dinner candle.

These tapering beauties are perfect for that vintage candelabra you picked up at the car boot sale, or simply line them up along the centre of a dining table in individual holders.

SAVE 

Take a trip to Penneys homeware department for the Knot or Twisted dinner candle; €2 each.

SPLURGE 

Try a set of three candles in a twist to add to a fresh spring tablescape from www.melodymaison.co.uk; €23.62.

More in this section

Shed with terrace and wooden garden furniture during summer Five of the best parasols for your garden
The Great House Revival: Inside Sigginstown Castle after couple transform it into dream home The Great House Revival: Inside Sigginstown Castle after couple transform it into dream home
Wish List: Eight cool finds for you and your living space Wish List: Eight cool finds for you and your living space
#Unwind
<p>Aerial view of Cork city. Picture: Denis Scannell</p>

Back to the future: Transforming old city buildings into vibrant modern living spaces

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices