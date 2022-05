Once home to medieval monks, Muckross Abbey’s location was very carefully chosen — and the celestial surrounds will be the soundstage for nature's finest song this weekend.

The Franciscan Friary of Irrelagh was established under the patronage of Donal MacCarthy around 1440.

It is believed Donal’s great grandfather Cormac MacCarthy had a vision that an abbey be founded at Carraig na Chiuil, the Rock of Music.

As he passed Irrelagh, Cormac MacCarthaigh heard enchanting music coming from a rock — and so it was here that Cormac founded the abbey, at the site of an earlier monastery built by Saint Fionán.

The cloisters are now home to a 500-year-old yew tree and abbey is the resting place of the four Kerry poets from the 17th and 18th centuries, Seafraidh Ó Donnchadha, Aodhagán Ó Rathaille, and Eoghan Rua Ó Súilleabháin, and Piaras Feiritéar.

The surrounds of the building will be the perfect setting for the dawn chorus this Saturday, May 7, when it will be livestreamed from Muckross Abbey, in Killarney National Park, from 5am-6am,

www.facebook.com/killarneynationalpark

Sam Bayley, NPWS, Danny O'Keeffe, NPWS, and Kieran Somers, sound technician INEC. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Tune in for birdsong (the National Park and abbey surrounds are home to robins, blackbirds, song thrushes, wood pigeons, wrens, warblers, sparrows, and finches) and to hear the park’s conservation rangers speak about the preserved cloisters and the iconic yew.

The livestream was organised to coincide with the annual Darkness into Light event and to provide a companion to those participating in the walk as well as listeners based at home who are interested in engaging with nature and the heritage of Killarney National Park.

NPWS staff, led by Danny O’Keeffe, guide and identify the various birdsongs. Local experts and musicians also participate in the event, including Sean Forde speaking about the mythology surrounding the abbey and Padruig “Brac” O’Sullivan, talking about his 40 years’ service as a park ranger.

Kieran Somers, INEC, and Sam Bayley and Danny O'Keeffe, NPWS. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Local musicians Niamh Ní Charra, Bryan O’Leary and Sharon Lyons perform music related to summer and the nearby Sliabh Luachra, with the INEC Killarney’s technicians Kieran Somers and Denis Lovett supplying the audio and live-streaming services.