Look inside architect-designed coastal bolthole in West Cork

Would you trade a surefire five-star lifestyle in the Middle East for the craggy wilds of West Cork? You might if you’d tired of beige cities and searing heat.
When eventually that bolthole was sourced, it was as far removed from the vast desert landscape and its glittering skyscrapers as you could possibly imagine.
In fact, the only bit of glitter was when the sun lit on its galvanised metal roof.
Petrina’s brother-in-law spotted it online in April 2017, three years after the couple had left for the Gulf States.
Caroline, a past pupil of Bolton Street, flew home to view the site with Petrina, who was home on holidays from her job as an art teacher in the Middle East.
And then you had the stunning coastal setting. Petrina and Séamus immediately made an offer to purchase it.” The sale went through in August 2017.
Another advantage to the unconventional material is that it adds another layer of protection from what can be harsh environmental conditions on Cork’s wild west coast.
- Builder: Brian O’Sullivan Construction, Goleen, Co. Cork
- Planning consultant and project management: Leon Whelton Planning & Design Consultant, Goleen, Co. Cork
- Kitchen, boot area, bathroom cabinets: Logan Fitted Furniture, Schull, Co. Cork
- Polished concrete floor: Martin Cremin at Cutsue Ltd, Banteer, Co. Cork
- Windows and doors: 2020 Glazing, Ballincollig, Co. Cork