Why Cork landmark Blackrock Castle is loved by Irish artists

Belfast-born Joseph William Carey RUA (1859-1937) was no exception and this rare print of his Victorian-style painting of the castle comes up at Aidan Foley’s May Day sale online from Doneraile on May 1.
A ship called The Bittern, used by the Cork Steamship Company from 1856, is possibly the vessel depicted here on its way upriver to Penrose Quay. The first two vessels employed by the St. George Steam Packet Company, later the City of Cork Steamship company, were The Lee and The Severn, both built in 1825.